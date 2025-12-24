Economic Calendar
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Gasoline Stocks Change shows whether gasoline stocks in US warehouses have increased or decreased over the past week.
The indicator is included in the weekly report of the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy.
EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and prices for crude oil and principal petroleum products. It is a reliable source of current information on the energy industry used by manufacturers, press, policy makers, consumers and analysts, as well as state and local authorities. The report data describe supply and disposition of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States and large US regions.
Changes in gasoline stocks characterize near-term demand for crude oil. Demand for gasoline is a seasonally variable indicator. For example, gasoline consumption increases in the summer, as people start traveling by car, so stock decrease. A change in gasoline production in the US rarely causes volatility in fuel prices. Analysts usually interpret the figures along with other oil market indicators of greater significance.
The chart of the entire available history of the "EIA United States Gasoline Stocks Change" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
