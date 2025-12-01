CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Economic Calendar and indicators of the European Union

Overview

Indicator Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 0.2% 3 Q 2025 0.1% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 6.4% Oct 2025 6.4% Monthly
Core CPI y/y 2.4% Nov 2025 2.4% Monthly
ECB Interest Rate Decision 2.15% 2.15%
Trade Balance n.s.a. €​18.4 B Oct 2025 €​18.4 B Monthly

Economic Calendar

Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.29 20:30, EUR, CFTC EUR Non-Commercial Net Positions

Economic indicators

Market Last Reference Previous Frequency
CFTC EUR Non-Commercial Net Positions N/D 16 Dec 2025 Weekly
GDP Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 0.2% 3 Q 2025 0.1% Quarterly
GDP y/y 1.4% 3 Q 2025 1.5% Quarterly
Labor Last Reference Previous Frequency
Employment Change q/q 0.1% 3 Q 2025 0.1% Quarterly
Employment Change y/y 0.5% 3 Q 2025 0.6% Quarterly
Employment Level 172.049 M 3 Q 2025 171.840 M Quarterly
Labour Cost Index 3.3% 3 Q 2025 3.9% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 6.4% Oct 2025 6.4% Monthly
Wage Costs y/y 3.0% 3 Q 2025 3.7% Quarterly
Prices Last Reference Previous Frequency
CPI 129.33 Nov 2025 129.35 Monthly
CPI excl. Energy and Unprocessed Food m/m -0.4% Nov 2025 -0.4% Monthly
CPI excl. Energy and Unprocessed Food y/y 2.4% Nov 2025 2.4% Monthly
CPI excl. Tobacco m/m -0.3% Nov 2025 0.2% Monthly
CPI excl. Tobacco y/y 2.1% Nov 2025 2.1% Monthly
CPI m/m -0.3% Nov 2025 -0.3% Monthly
CPI y/y 2.1% Nov 2025 2.2% Monthly
Core CPI 122.67 Nov 2025 122.67 Monthly
Core CPI m/m -0.5% Nov 2025 -0.5% Monthly
Core CPI y/y 2.4% Nov 2025 2.4% Monthly
PPI m/m 0.1% Oct 2025 -0.1% Monthly
PPI y/y -0.5% Oct 2025 -0.2% Monthly
Money Last Reference Previous Frequency
ECB Deposit Facility Rate Decision 2.00% 2.00%
ECB Households Loans y/y N/D Oct 2025 2.6% Monthly
ECB Interest Rate Decision 2.15% 2.15%
ECB M3 Money Supply y/y N/D Oct 2025 2.8% Monthly
ECB Marginal Lending Facility Rate Decision 2.40% 2.40%
ECB Non-Financial Corporations Loans y/y N/D Oct 2025 2.9% Monthly
ECB Private Sector Loans y/y N/D Oct 2025 2.8% Monthly
ECB Targeted LTRO €​51.970 B €​97.570 B
Official Reserve Assets €​1754.630 B Nov 2025 €​1709.780 B Monthly
Trade Last Reference Previous Frequency
Current Account N/D Oct 2025 Monthly
Current Account n.s.a. N/D Oct 2025 Monthly
Trade Balance €​14.0 B Oct 2025 €​18.0 B Monthly
Trade Balance n.s.a. €​18.4 B Oct 2025 €​18.4 B Monthly
Business Last Reference Previous Frequency
Business Climate Indicator -0.66 Nov 2025 -0.47 Monthly
Construction Output m/m 0.9% Oct 2025 -0.6% Monthly
Construction Output y/y 0.5% Oct 2025 -0.4% Monthly
Economic Sentiment Indicator 97.0 Nov 2025 96.8 Monthly
Industrial Confidence Indicator -9.3 Nov 2025 -8.5 Monthly
Industrial Production m/m 0.8% Oct 2025 0.2% Monthly
Industrial Production y/y 2.0% Oct 2025 1.2% Monthly
Industry Selling Price Expectations 9.9 Nov 2025 7.8 Monthly
S&P Global Composite PMI N/D Dec 2025 52.8 Monthly
S&P Global Construction PMI 45.4 Nov 2025 44.0 Monthly
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI N/D Dec 2025 49.6 Monthly
S&P Global Services PMI N/D Dec 2025 53.6 Monthly
Sentix Investor Confidence -6.2 Dec 2025 -7.4 Monthly
Services Sentiment Indicator 5.7 Nov 2025 4.2 Monthly
ZEW Economic Sentiment Indicator 33.7 Dec 2025 Monthly
Consumer Last Reference Previous Frequency
Consumer Confidence Index -14.6 Dec 2025 -14.2 Monthly
Consumer Price Expectations 23.1 Nov 2025 21.9 Monthly
Retail Sales m/m 0.0% Oct 2025 0.1% Monthly
Retail Sales y/y 1.5% Oct 2025 1.2% Monthly