Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar and indicators of the European Union
Overview
|Indicator
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
Economic indicators
|Market
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|CFTC EUR Non-Commercial Net Positions
|N/D
|16 Dec 2025
|Weekly
|GDP
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Labor
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Employment Change q/q
|0.1%
|3 Q 2025
|0.1%
|Quarterly
|Employment Change y/y
|0.5%
|3 Q 2025
|0.6%
|Quarterly
|Employment Level
|172.049 M
|3 Q 2025
|171.840 M
|Quarterly
|Labour Cost Index
|3.3%
|3 Q 2025
|3.9%
|Quarterly
|Wage Costs y/y
|3.0%
|3 Q 2025
|3.7%
|Quarterly
|Prices
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|CPI
|129.33
|Nov 2025
|129.35
|Monthly
|CPI excl. Energy and Unprocessed Food m/m
|-0.4%
|Nov 2025
|-0.4%
|Monthly
|CPI excl. Energy and Unprocessed Food y/y
|2.4%
|Nov 2025
|2.4%
|Monthly
|CPI excl. Tobacco m/m
|-0.3%
|Nov 2025
|0.2%
|Monthly
|CPI excl. Tobacco y/y
|2.1%
|Nov 2025
|2.1%
|Monthly
|CPI m/m
|-0.3%
|Nov 2025
|-0.3%
|Monthly
|CPI y/y
|2.1%
|Nov 2025
|2.2%
|Monthly
|Core CPI
|122.67
|Nov 2025
|122.67
|Monthly
|Core CPI m/m
|-0.5%
|Nov 2025
|-0.5%
|Monthly
|PPI m/m
|0.1%
|Oct 2025
|-0.1%
|Monthly
|PPI y/y
|-0.5%
|Oct 2025
|-0.2%
|Monthly
|Money
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|ECB Deposit Facility Rate Decision
|2.00%
|2.00%
|ECB Households Loans y/y
|N/D
|Oct 2025
|2.6%
|Monthly
|ECB M3 Money Supply y/y
|N/D
|Oct 2025
|2.8%
|Monthly
|ECB Marginal Lending Facility Rate Decision
|2.40%
|2.40%
|ECB Non-Financial Corporations Loans y/y
|N/D
|Oct 2025
|2.9%
|Monthly
|ECB Private Sector Loans y/y
|N/D
|Oct 2025
|2.8%
|Monthly
|ECB Targeted LTRO
|€51.970 B
|€97.570 B
|Official Reserve Assets
|€1754.630 B
|Nov 2025
|€1709.780 B
|Monthly
|Trade
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Current Account
|N/D
|Oct 2025
|Monthly
|Current Account n.s.a.
|N/D
|Oct 2025
|Monthly
|Trade Balance
|€14.0 B
|Oct 2025
|€18.0 B
|Monthly
|Business
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Business Climate Indicator
|-0.66
|Nov 2025
|-0.47
|Monthly
|Construction Output m/m
|0.9%
|Oct 2025
|-0.6%
|Monthly
|Construction Output y/y
|0.5%
|Oct 2025
|-0.4%
|Monthly
|Economic Sentiment Indicator
|97.0
|Nov 2025
|96.8
|Monthly
|Industrial Confidence Indicator
|-9.3
|Nov 2025
|-8.5
|Monthly
|Industrial Production m/m
|0.8%
|Oct 2025
|0.2%
|Monthly
|Industrial Production y/y
|2.0%
|Oct 2025
|1.2%
|Monthly
|Industry Selling Price Expectations
|9.9
|Nov 2025
|7.8
|Monthly
|S&P Global Composite PMI
|N/D
|Dec 2025
|52.8
|Monthly
|S&P Global Construction PMI
|45.4
|Nov 2025
|44.0
|Monthly
|S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
|N/D
|Dec 2025
|49.6
|Monthly
|S&P Global Services PMI
|N/D
|Dec 2025
|53.6
|Monthly
|Sentix Investor Confidence
|-6.2
|Dec 2025
|-7.4
|Monthly
|Services Sentiment Indicator
|5.7
|Nov 2025
|4.2
|Monthly
|ZEW Economic Sentiment Indicator
|33.7
|Dec 2025
|Monthly
|Consumer
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Consumer Confidence Index
|-14.6
|Dec 2025
|-14.2
|Monthly
|Consumer Price Expectations
|23.1
|Nov 2025
|21.9
|Monthly
|Retail Sales m/m
|0.0%
|Oct 2025
|0.1%
|Monthly
|Retail Sales y/y
|1.5%
|Oct 2025
|1.2%
|Monthly