ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022
SP500 hits 4817.88
Strongly pulled by large companies like APPLE MSFT, some companies have low weight within the index.
Maybe if you buy now MSFT APPLE you will have a nice cushion in 10 years, taking into account that the dollar will probably be worth around 200-300.
It is simple, in 2010 it was something like 30 rubles - in 2020 70-80 it is logical to be 140-200-300 in 2030.
SP500 hits 4817.88
Strongly pulled by large companies like APPLE MSFT, some companies have low weight within the index.
Maybe if you buy now MSFT APPLE you will have a nice cushion in 10 years, taking into account that the dollar will probably be worth around 200-300.
It's simple, in 2010 it was 30 rubles or something - in 2020 70-80 it is logical to be 140-200-300 in 2030.
The dollar value does not depend on its exchange rate.
Short speculation in gas futures.
Certainly not a good entry, whether the exit was good or not is to be seen later.
Also, pending in case of a sharp downward move with cancellation on time next week.
The price of the dollar is not determined by its exchange rate against the rouble.
I mean more simply.
In any case, if you had some spare cash in rubles 10 years ago, it would probably have been a good idea to buy some dollars. Let's say 3 million rubles 10 years ago is about $100,000.
If I had that same 3 million roubles 10 years from now, it will be worth about $40,000, and in 10 years, I would probably be able to buy $10,000 to $20,000 worth of dollars for 3 million.
A dollar on average 10 years ago now and probably 10 years from now will buy about the same amount of goods.
It is clear that the dollar is inflationary, but not as dramatically as the rouble, if Russia produced competitively priced - microwave ovens, irons, cars, tiles, refrigerators. Well, it's not just hypersonic rockets, the ruble would probably not be so depreciated.
I mean more simple.
In any case, having some spare cash in rubles 10 years ago would probably have been a good idea to buy some dollars? Let's say 3 million rubles 10 years ago is about $100,000.
If I had that same 3 million roubles 10 years from now, it will be worth about $40,000, and in 10 years, I would probably be able to buy $10,000 to $20,000 worth of dollars for 3 million.
A dollar on average 10 years ago now and probably 10 years from now will buy about the same amount of goods.
It is clear that the dollar is inflationary, but not as dramatically as the rouble, if Russia produced competitively priced - microwave ovens, irons, cars, tiles, refrigerators. Well, it's not just hypersonic rockets, the ruble would probably not be so depreciated.
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Happy New Year.
So as not to have to open a theme every month, I made one for the year at once.
Just under 5,000, but it looks like 5,000 is coming.