ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 166
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What do you think of Severstal?
How many bourgeois are stuck in it? The board of directors decided not to pay dividends. They explain it by the fact that not all investors can get them. Their website says Mordashov owns 77%. Does he not need the money? Or the bourgeois will seize the money as soon as he gets it because he is under sanctions. Maybe that is why he does not want to pay divas. I do not understand, one can open an account in Russia in rubles and transfer the dividends there. Or maybe Mordashov is no longer a Russian, and he lives in London, as our oligarchs like to do.
Dividends in a situation like this many companies will not be able to pay. Especially those that manufacture/export supplies.
I would not be surprised if even Sberbank does not pay, although it makes most of its profits domestically.
I do not quite understand why you think that dividends paid by Severstal in Russia, and in rubles, can be seized.
They may reside in New Zealand, if dividends are paid in rubles and to a Russian bank, they will flow into the account in any case.
The forecast so far is that the third and fourth quarters will be with dividends.
Out on the catches on Friday. All last week was in SELL.
Still bearish for next week (futures)
Let's see how Monday works out.
BIZNS FM
The Central Bank has allowed companies to hide their financial statements until the end of 2022.
p.s.
Big problem for investors!
It is very risky to enter securities without analysing financial statements.
That would be closer to a forex game.
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Many companies will not be able to pay dividends in a situation like this. Especially those who produce/manufacture exports.
I would not be at all surprised if even Sberbank does not pay, even though it receives most of its revenues domestically.
I do not quite understand why you think that dividends paid by Severstal in Russia, and in rubles, can be seized.
They may reside in New Zealand, if dividends are paid in rubles and to a Russian bank, they will flow into the account in any case.
As far as predictions are concerned, Q3 and Q4 are expected to bring dividends.
This is just a guess. Maybe the majority shareholder receives dividends in foreign currency accounts. Otherwise why wouldn't they want to pay. In 21 years, due to rising prices, steelmakers have made good profits. It is understandable that banks have many times increased risks of non-repayment of loans. But it is not clear with Severstal. The situation when the market is disrupted will only affect future profits; I personally do not see any obstacles to pay dividends for Q4 21. The payment for Q1 22 can also be postponed. It is unclear why the board of directors recommends not paying for Q4 21 as well.
Given the volatility of the situation, it's a good decision. It is better to pay out more later.
This is different, the profits in 2021 should logically be used to keep from going under.
This is just a guess. Maybe the majority shareholder receives dividends into foreign accounts in foreign currencies. Otherwise why wouldn't they want to pay. In 21 years, due to rising prices, metallurgists have made good profits. It is understandable that banks have many times increased risks of non-repayment of loans. But it is not clear with Severstal. The situation when the market is disrupted will only affect future profits; I personally do not see any obstacles to pay dividends for Q4 21. The payment for Q1 22 can also be postponed. It is unclear why the board recommends not paying for Q4 21 as well.
to survive!
This is different, it is logical to use the profits in 2021 not to go bust.
It is also one of the consequences of the volatile situation.) It's the same as always. Better to have a barn full in case of difficulties))))