ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 34
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Let's put the brakes on this faux pas.
I apologise for touching on politics. There are a lot of non-residents in all popular stocks in the Russian market and geopolitics has a strong influence on the share price.
I apologise for touching on politics. There are a lot of non-residents in all popular stocks in the Russian market and geopolitics has a strong influence on the share price.
Everyone is well aware of that. At the same time, you have to be flexible to avoid overtly political rhetoric.
At the time of writing this post, I couldn't think of anything else. :)
At the time I wrote this post, I couldn't think of anything else. :)
Sber did not break the traps of the last three rolling days on Friday.
RTS as I understand it is currently in a buy priority zone,
the high of Thursday has not been broken through the low of Thursday.
Western union is closing down its intra-Russian transfers as of April 1, due to low volumes.
It's simple, there are plenty of ways to make transfers within the Russian Federation without any fees at all.
The whole reason is that Russian banks are quite technologically advanced compared to the outdated Western banks and most often transfers are made without any overheads for the banks at all .
(While in the U.S. just try to buy something in a shop using an application on your smartphone, for example to fill up your petrol tank, not everywhere you can pay ).
Bank-to-bank exchange has been automated since the 90s. The banks communicate with each other automatically, exchange between the customer and the bank is done through applications on average since the 20s, no reason to involve the bank staff, so there is no cost.
The Western system is like a dinosaur to die in the 21st century, they do not seem to have understood it yet.
IT rules! Sberbank, Tinkov are leaders in this direction. Tinka transfers 24/7, when all banks reach the level of Tinka, they will hammer the last nail in the coffin of dinosaurs like Wester Union.
Can I make a prediction here?!
Sberbank [Price] moves to 303.64
Friends, fellow hobbyists !
Does anyone trade FUTCHERS in gold?