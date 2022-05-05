ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 68
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Diving from Saturday to Monday? That's how I dived in my youth ..... once in a dive - dived out at 35 ...
But if it's on the substance - develop your thought, it's interesting to read :)
Signals to dive lower are many - and they are more geopolitical, but even the technical indicators show downward movement.
--
German and Austrian authorities urge their citizens to leave Ukraine -- another signal
Signals that it will dive lower a lot...
The signals are mostly a week old, and the market has already reacted with a huge rally when the party was over. It is quite possible that they make some noise here, and then they are like this - but not everything is OK.
So these signals are mostly a week old, and the market has already reacted with a rapid growth when the signal came that the party was over. It is quite possible that they make some noise here, and then they are like this - and not everything is fine.
Well, it was published today - but I give credit to my observation and it was rightly pointed out, a week ago too.
that's what the signals are telling us - just the SELL...
p.s.
Aggravation between Russia and NATO , 19 Feb, 18:41 9 744German and Austrian authorities urge their citizens to leave Ukraine
Read more on RBC:
https://www.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/621102149a7947f459a1f937
Not that fresh but for a Monday it is quite important
from 17 hours ago (19.02.2022 01:25)
US stock market closes lower, Dow Jones down 0.68%
The Chinese have been making quality iron for a long time now, and "made in China" is not a noun, but "nnnnnnado points" is still smiling)
Chinese markets are at an all-time low)
Note tohttps://www.vsmpo.ru/ru/
VSMO ticket
Titanium producer
Not all is bad in the titanium industry, D1 and monthly charts
The Chinese have been making quality iron for a long time, and "made in china" is not a noun, but "points nnnnnonado" is still smiling)
Chinese markets are at a shopping low)
It is possible to hide by different instruments, now Russian market is more interesting and profitable for bears, and bears seem to have their big paws ready to attack SELL with powerful paws on Monday.
But there is a chance to catch some tough, shiny bull-corns, waiting in ambush, the bulls might punish the cheeky bears.
Any of the great warlords can come out and say some epic sentences and everything will go up or down with a bang. It is up to the warlords, the words of one of them (whom I adore) will send the momentum down.
Do not forget thatthe spokesman may also move his beautiful moustache, but the words of the spokesman do not scare or please the markets so much.
Note tohttps://www.vsmpo.ru/ru/
VSMO ticket
Titanium producer
Not all is bad in the titanium industry, D1 and monthly charts
When I see such an uptrend it makes me want to enter the bounce)
When I see such an upswing, I want to enter the bounce)
Aha! well yes - especially in 2020 it would be "by the way" and straight to the bullhorns.
p.s.
What is the sign to go short ?
overproduction of titanium ?
or lack of demand for it ?
What's the sign to go short ?
intuitively, just looking at the chart, should have bought at 20, time to bounce, we'll see)