ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 167
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This is also one of the consequences of the volatility of the situation.)) It's the same as always. Better to have a barn full in case of difficulties))))
The situation here is quite clear, you can pay dividends and possibly sit even deeper, or you can let them go to support you.
Let's say you have shares in a company and you have a choice.
In order to avoid scenario A and even B it is better to exit while in the plus or in a small minus, the ideal scenario is of course C
A 6th sanctions package is being prepared against Russian banks.
There is a high probability of a move down from Monday.
Oil futures BR-5.22 seems to gap to 111-113
Oil BUY only for now
A little bit of a bummer this morning
ALL entries based solely on fundamental data + political signals
Judging by the rhetoric on a variety of channels, a continuation of the move down was to be expected, only shorts in the morning.
Oil not touching yet in the morning.
Gold only in the buy.
-
p.s.
BF rhetoric
Judging by the very sad voice of the analysts - SHORT ONLY!
Gold hit the settlement take this morning
But on the first morning ticks it just missed the calculated pending order.
While the Russian stock market is falling into the abyss, natural gas is storming the next highs.
https://www.rbc.ru/finances/19/04/2022/625e85c69a794717d57ee8dc
As they say, it's not good to be greedy - you have to get out on time
https://yandex.ru/news/story/Nalogovaya_sluzhba_Velikobritanii_namerena_lishit_Mosbirzhu_statusa_priznannoj_fondovoj_birzhi--97e6651eb80401b29d8bf9b6f7309885?lang=ru& from=main_portal&fan=1&stid=GG8yeS7--5o8tDMRwjj6&t=1650375826&persistent_id=192983764&story=33c231e4-0173-5232-840b-74f94696cc45&lr=44&msid=1650376437183621-13361585442554874887-sas5-9955-451-sas-l7-balancer-8080-BAL-7019&mlid=1650375826.glob_225.97e6651e&utm_medium=topnews_news&utm_source=morda_desktop
Anglo-Saxons, that's whose business, forex or stock exchanges
ahahahahaha
;)