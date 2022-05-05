ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 175
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EURO
Seems to be very good for imports, which will be badly needed.
I wonder if there is any chance of seeing the euro around 67 60 this year ?
60 is the 2017 trap.
And after 60 it won't seem fantastic to see a level of 45
In May the first receipts for energy resources will go to GAZPROMBANK and of course there will be a strong sale of Euro on the domestic market and this will no doubt push EURRUB sharply down.
I assume that in the nearest future the Euro will break through the level of 67, approximately like a Turkish sabre of Damascus steel slices the Chinese papyrus.
The RTS-6.22 will probably go up in May.
The sale of convertible receipts into shares will be restricted.
https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5329310
Who trades at BCS, can you please tell me if there is access to trading POLY shares ?
Not trading, the buy button is available in the app. Currently at 725 roubles.
Not trading, the buy button is available in the app. Currently at 725 roubles.
MICEX or SPCE?
MICEX or SPBE?
Couldn't find where in the appendix. The summary of the paper is brief. Only prices and a brief description.
Couldn't find it in the appendix where. The summary of the paper is brief. Only prices and a brief description.
Thank you