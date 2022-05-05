ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 175

New comment
 

EURO

Seems to be very good for imports, which will be badly needed.

I wonder if there is any chance of seeing the euro around 67 60 this year ?

60 is the 2017 trap.

And after 60 it won't seem fantastic to see a level of 45


 

In May the first receipts for energy resources will go to GAZPROMBANK and of course there will be a strong sale of Euro on the domestic market and this will no doubt push EURRUB sharply down.

I assume that in the nearest future the Euro will break through the level of 67, approximately like a Turkish sabre of Damascus steel slices the Chinese papyrus.

The RTS-6.22 will probably go up in May.

 

The sale of convertible receipts into shares will be restricted.

https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5329310

Акции оставят на счетах
Акции оставят на счетах
  • 2022.04.27
  • Ксения Куликова
  • www.kommersant.ru
Банк России решил поддержать фондовый рынок. Регулятор принял решение ограничить операции с акциями российских эмитентов, в которые конвертировались депозитарные расписки. Значительные дисконты, которые могли составлять 30–80% от стоимости ценных бумаг, позволяли российским участникам рынка зарабатывать на их перепродаже на бирже. Впрочем, по...
 
Here the bears have done a marvellous job.
Fresh veal on the bears' barbecues , let's see how the week closes.
 
https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5330226?utm_source=yxnews&amp; utm_medium=desktop
ЦБ снизил ключевую ставку до 14%
ЦБ снизил ключевую ставку до 14%
  • 2022.04.29
  • Ксения Аскерова
  • www.kommersant.ru
Банк России снизил ключевую ставку с 17% до 14% годовых до. Решение было принято по итогам заседания Совета директоров в пятницу, 29 апреля. «Внешние условия для российской экономики остаются сложными и значительно ограничивают экономическую деятельность. Риски для ценовой и финансовой стабильности перестали нарастать, что создало условия для...
 
Who trades at BCS, can you please tell me if there is access to POLY stock trading ?
 
prostotrader #:
Who trades at BCS, can you please tell me if there is access to trading POLY shares ?

Not trading, the buy button is available in the app. Currently at 725 roubles.

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:

Not trading, the buy button is available in the app. Currently at 725 roubles.

MICEX or SPCE?

 
prostotrader #:

MICEX or SPBE?

Couldn't find where in the appendix. The summary of the paper is brief. Only prices and a brief description.

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:

Couldn't find it in the appendix where. The summary of the paper is brief. Only prices and a brief description.

Thank you

1...168169170171172173174175176177
New comment