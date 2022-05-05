ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 157
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Alas due to events had to exit the USA shares at 120-110 had to drain USD
It is better to get away from risks, judging by the trends, the exit to the USA market will be blocked sooner or later.
I didn't have any foreign stocks. I had two ETFs from VTB, one on American equities and the other on emerging market equities. I sold the American shares as soon as they started, but I didn't manage to sell them on emerging markets. There is no trading in it right now. But it was a very minuscule share, so I think I will have to put it down as a loss.
I had no foreign stocks. There were two ETFs from VTB, one on US equities and the other on emerging market equities. I sold the US ones as soon as it started, but I didn't have time to sell the emerging market ones. There is no trading in it right now. But it had a very insignificant stake, so I think I will have to put it down to losses.
About the same.
USA funds will be missed, that was the main income there.
I will have to completely rebuild to the RF stock market.
About the same.
USA funds will be missed, that's where the main income was.
We will have to completely rebuild to the RF stock market.
Yes, definitely holding foreign stocks is a big risk right now. You have to be careful with the RF stock market as well. Sanctions have broken everything. Many companies are starting to clamp down on dividends. Severstal, for example, will have to look for new markets. But there is a positive side. Maybe our tycoons will finally realize that it is much more profitable to produce some product with high added value from resources, than to export these resources for mints (which can be taken away at any time) and then import products made of these resources at three times the cost. Timber is chopped up and exported abroad, and the same timber returns to us in the form of furniture or semi-finished products for furniture production, but at a much higher price. That is why it is not surprising that in any turmoil people run to buy dollars. In the 90s a lot of manufacturing enterprises went bankrupt. Almost only the resource producers survived and more or less defence companies were not allowed to go bust. For the West, this was profitable. We do not produce anything, but supply resources and are a big market. Capitalism is the kind of thing that needs to constantly expand and increase its markets. Sales do not increase, profits do not increase either, and the risk of overproduction appears. If there is a lot of goods and nobody is able to sell them to them, they must either scrap the product or lower the price, and this again leads to the drop in profits. It is necessary to colonize Mars to expand markets :).
...
I read that one broker (I will not give the name) did something funny. He used clients' money and securities as collateral for his speculations. When he was marginalised it turned out that NSD had sold the securities of the broker's clients.
So now you have to trust all kinds of brokers. It is time to allow individuals to trade directly on the stock exchange without any intermediaries.
Yes, holding foreign stocks is definitely a big risk right now. And the Russian stock market has to be handled with caution. Sanctions have broken everything. Many companies are starting to clamp down on dividends. Severstal, for example, will have to look for new markets. But there is a positive side. Maybe our tycoons will finally realize that it is much more profitable to produce some product with high added value from resources, than to export these resources for mints (which can be taken away at any time) and then import products made of these resources at three times the cost. Timber is chopped up and exported abroad, and the same timber returns to us in the form of furniture or semi-finished products for furniture production, but at a much higher price. That is why it is not surprising that in any turmoil people run to buy dollars. In the 90s a lot of manufacturing enterprises went bankrupt. Almost only the resource producers survived and more or less defence companies were not allowed to go bust. For the West, this was profitable. We do not produce anything, but supply resources and are a big market. Capitalism is the kind of thing that needs to constantly expand and increase its markets. Sales do not increase, profits do not increase either, and the risk of overproduction appears. If there is a lot of goods and nobody is able to sell them to them, they must either scrap the product or lower the price, and this again leads to the drop in profits. It is necessary to colonize Mars to expand markets :).
...
I read that one broker (I will not give the name) did something funny. He used clients' money and securities as collateral for his speculations. When he was marginalised it turned out that NSD had sold the securities of the broker's clients.
So now you have to trust all kinds of brokers. We should allow individuals to trade directly on the stock exchange without any intermediaries.
Can I have the broker's name please? My wife's investment account got zeroed out. And they wiped out all the history - as if she hadn't bought any shares at all.
Can I have the broker's name? My wife's investment account got zeroed out. And they erased all her history, like she didn't buy any shares at all.
She was buying foreign stocks?
Can I have the broker's name? My wife's investment account got zeroed out. They wiped out all the history - as if she never bought any shares at all.
Can I have your wife's broker's name in a message?
Can I have the broker's name? My wife's investment account got zeroed out. They wiped out the whole story - as if she hadn't bought any shares at all.
You're only allowed to write from your friends. I guess if you don't want to discuss it, you can link to the news.https://www.rbc.ru/finances/29/03/2022/6242ef419a79476867651714
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I saw a news item on TV about "fake" brokers who collected money from the population and dumped them. The story said that there were several such companies and that all of them had the abbreviation CC in their names.
Was she buying foreign stocks?
You are only allowed to write from friends. I think if you don't discuss it, you can write a link to the news.https://www.rbc.ru/finances/29/03/2022/6242ef419a79476867651714
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I saw a story on TV about "left-wing" brokers who collected money from the public and then ditched them. It was said that there were several such companies and they all had the abbreviation CC in their names.
It was very strange. There was always a permit for all of them. I, as a moderator, am supposed to accept from anyone and everyone...
I'll fix that.
UPD: I remembered - yes, indeed, I personally switched it to "Only from friends" - I was fed up with subscriptions without my consent. And it turns out it also closed off access to private messages for others who aren't in the "friends" lists.
Turned it on for everyone.