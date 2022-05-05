ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 38
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there's the numbers to consider.
let's say apple at launch was worth 0.08 cents in the 80s
no matter how you flush the bubble to 0.10 cents it won't come back
again there is such a thing as inflation - and it too will not allow bubbles to burst all the way to the anus
there is no way the price of a burger will ever go back to the price of a 1953 burger
SBER will never be worth 10 kopecks either - no matter how you drain the bubbles.
Technical manipulations of denominations do not count.
From 2015 to 2021, Apple Inc's revenue rose from 231,283 million to365,817 million - a 58% increase.
The share price has risen fivefold over the same period!
What a bubble shmoozer....
When you "factor in the numbers", it makes your hair curl
From 2015 to 2021, Apple Inc.'s revenue rose from 231,283 million to365,817 million - a 58% increase.
The share price has risen five-fold over the same period!
What a bubble shmoozer....
If you "factor in the numbers", it makes your hair curl.
So why would APPLE go bust? Dimitri, just look at the monthly candlesticks on this stock since 1980.
Did you see it? Makes you want to go short for a couple of years.I don't think it does.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/15325208/vtbr-3-22-m15-ao-otkritie-broker-tanci-s-fuchersom-vtb
The dance to BUY with VTB futures
So why should APPLE be dumped ? Dimitri , just look at the monthly candlesticks on this security since 1980.
Did you see it? Makes you want to go short ? for a couple of three years.I don't think it does.
Just look at the dynamics of quotes BEFORE all the PUSSERS.
Open a chart of dotcom stocks before the crash
Just look at the dynamics of quotations BEFORE ALL THE PUSHING.
Open a chart of dotcom stocks before the crash
Well if it pulls back, but not lower than it already was.
2020, if you look at the months, it's only a two-month dip.
The current pullback in 2022 is not even worthy of attention, just a small spike of a week.
Well, if it rolls back, but not lower than it was before.
2020 if you look at the months - it is a small hole for only two months
And the current pullback in 2022 is not even worthy of attention, just a small spike down a week.
My daughter also told me that Macron helped her get out of Gazprom at breakeven. I think the German helped, but it doesn't matter. Anyway, a pullback on the news. Fundamentals.
And VTB is quite up, I agree.
USDRUB Ruble in a strong sell zone and no bottom for the quid yet in sight.
RTS in the buying zone
starting from the end of January 28.01.2022 working on futures only in BAY with fixing on TR (no trades in SELL)
USDRUB The ruble is in a strong sell zone and no bottom for the quid is in sight yet.
Visible. Central Bank stops selling at 75.
My daughter also reported that Macron helped her get out of Gazprom at breakeven. I think the German did, but it doesn't matter. Either way, a pullback on the news. Fundamentals.
VTB is quite up, I think.
I would buy it long because the RTS is up and the RUB is heavily down.
On the other hand it doesn't look long, my entries are coming only from the day's catch - I measure the average daily move and look for levels and volumes.
I look at the depth of 50, look for the accumulation and if by the value of the average move for the day + accumulation I get to my calculations, I place a pending order.
(in MT5 it's a shame, the depth of the dip is only 20, at this distance the dip in MT5 is useless)
See. Central Bank stops selling at 75.
The feeling is that the 75 level will pierce like a samurai sabre will cut a falling piece of paper, already poked at 75 , and the daily candles are not even trying to bounce back up. One timid attempt was on 03.02.2022, but it was briskly reversed.
(Here are the weeks)
At this rate of decline it might even slip to 74.