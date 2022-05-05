ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 8
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How about postponing entry until the end of February?
For now, only the cache is outputted and started
When?
What if the ruble goes down the same way and bankruptcies ensue?
I do not know.
What do you know :)) - shall i name the date and time of the minute candle - which will mark the bottom ?
p.s.
the interesting thing is that oil keeps going towards 90
I don't know.
You're really something :)) - should i name the date and time of the minute candle - which will mark the bottom ?
I love optimists.
I love optimists.
Well it's not optimism - I don't know the time of the minute candle - the very bottom
You've got to play the game...
It's a collapse.
Maybe we should not gamble, but trade smart with 0% risk?
Not much, of course, only 10% per annum, but the hen pecked the bird...
How about not gambling, but trading smartly at 0% risk?
Not much, of course, only 10% p.a., but the hen pecked at the bit...
Trading on financial markets with 0% risk is impossible.
By definition
...
What if the rouble goes down the same way and bankruptcies ensue?
That is interesting.
1. The ruble exchange rate has certainly gone up, but not so fast as the market - the price of oil and gas does not give it a chance.
2) At the same time, oil goes up to 90
3 And the Russian market immediately goes to the bottom (the tasty bottom, of course - where we will be shredding and stacking)
--
We are not discussing geopolitics - but the signal is great - thanks to those who argued there ...
It is impossible to trade in the financial markets with 0% risk.
By definition.
That's why you are playing around, because you don't know how to trade!
Not much, of course, only 10% p.a., but "the hen pecked like a goose"...
And what is the point of trading with 10% p.a. in roubles at all, if a deposit in a bank will yield 9.5%?
It is impossible to trade in the financial markets with 0% risk.
By definition
what about hedging?
I have a decent part of my portfolio in buckets (in import equities) for example
And this misalignment in RF hasn't even taken the portfolio to the red zone - well, it can't do that