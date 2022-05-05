ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 63
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They are trying to smoothly deflate the bubble
It's called - so how do you get the whole world to sell stocks of sp500 companies ?
The market is getting spooked again this morning by another statement, this time by old lady Janet Yellen's "dementia nonsense".
The global consequences of sanctions against {*****} that the West is preparing in case of aggression against {*****} are inevitable, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told AFP.
"Of course we want {****} to incur the greatest costs," she said. "But we recognise that sanctions will have global consequences," the Treasury chief said.
She said the Treasury was working with the Europeans on measures that could affect {****} individuals and companies in the event of an invasion and include export controls, these restrictions "will have serious implications for the {**Russian**} economy".
In doing so, Washington acknowledged concerns about the possible impact of sanctions on energy markets. Yellen said the United States and the EU were working
to secure Europe's oil and gas supplies .
Material
supplemented by
Read more at RBC:
https://www.rbc.ru/politics/17/02/2022/620db4279a79474a7e00f27a?from=newsfeed
p.s.
to keep Europe supplied with oil and gas. there you go - it all reads elementary - the truth is in the money as always :)
I do not really care about Kem province. The main objective is to sell their oil and gas to Europe :) - the more so that oil is high in price.
--
Thecase of the key condition IF is well described, but Else (it is not even mentioned in the rhetoric)
The old lady's logic is not great, she left the ELSE condition hanging in the air --- but she revealed her true financial interests for some reason
Russian stock market moves lower
The morning session on the Russian stock market on Thursday started with a 0.06% rise in the Mosbirch index, but then it moved to a 0.58% decline. So, as of 07:00 Moscow time, the ruble indicator was at 3,648.72 points. By 07:15 Moscow time, the index was down 0.89% to 3,614.08 points.
April Brent crude futures on London's ICE exchange are down 0.8% to $94.05 a barrel. WTI futures are down 0.94% to trade at $90.97 a barrel.
According to estimates by BCS Investment World, the Mosbijskiy Index may form in the range of 3,575 - 3,700 points on February 17, with a forecasted USD exchange rate range of 74.8-76 roubles.Russian news agency TASS
Our friends, whose territory Columbus discovered, talk about those same "friends" who massacred the local red population on Radio FM.
They say that a band of arrows, swords, spears and cannon balls were brought to the Kem area.
And the market has heard it and is going down
Watch your language. Next time, one week's ban for attempted incitement.
Yura, that goes for you too - responding to provocative posts equates to an endorsement by the administration.
Watch your language. Next time, one week ban for attempted incitement.
I'm sorry... I'm sorry... I'm sorry... I'm sorry... I'm sorry! I felt a bump in the fence, I went into a curve, I'll shut up.
Heard the fundamental news on the radio this morning + read the news, quickly turned over.
I think I'll send GrandmaJanet Yellen a card congratulating her on whatever holiday
and wish her to speak as coolly as she does.
In the GDP of the USA the income from oil production and sales is 1%. This is both domestic consumption and exports. Gas is even less.
There's Apple , MSFT high + technology at it they're the best on the planet!