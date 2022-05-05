ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 30

New comment
 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk by the Fed and invested in emerging market stock markets is over - everyone is going into dollar cache. The rally is over

So let's have a proper fall, rather than dangling back and forth :)

 
Artyom Trishkin #:

Yuri, what do you think of the sber?


It's a classic buy pattern.
There was a major move down, then a double-bottom reversal pattern.
We came out behind the wrist upwards and started to pull back.
It's a classic buy pattern around 245.

s

 
JRandomTrader #:

So let's have a proper fall, rather than dangling back and forth :)

Non-residents are mostly out and all the past growth was held on their buying. Flat - no drivers for growth. And all the residents are sitting in paper and say there is no reason to go down
 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:
Non-residents are mostly out and all the past growth was held on their purchases. Flat - no drivers for growth. And all the residents are sitting in paper and say there is no reason to go down

But the 'saw' is going to saw my trending robots, and it's not certain that the conditionally counter-trending ones will make up for it :)

 
Roman #:

A classic buy pattern.
There was a major move down, then a double-bottom reversal pattern.
Got beyond the swing up and started to pull back.
A classic buy lookout situation around 245.


Looks right!

 
JRandomTrader #:

But the "saw" will be sawing my trending robots, and it's not certain that the conditionally counter-trending ones will compensate :)

maybe switch it off for a while ?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Looks right!

A classic of the last century is a classic of the last century ))
And the stock market, in most cases, works out this model.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

maybe switch it off for a while?

If one knew the shutdown algorithm, one could build into them.

No, of course there is something there on this topic and in the current situation they sit quietly and do not trade (except one who holds a short on Si), but it is possible that there is a sawtooth that they cannot cope with.

 

FB saw the news a long time ago - it fell yesterday, not in the portfolio, collapsed thoroughly.

The stock has fallen dramatically, and its performance is good. I saw the news long time ago - yesterday the stock went down, no, it crashed heavily, but the indicators are good. ---->>> I'm scratching my head - the idea to enter.

The chart for months ticker FB




 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

FB saw the news a long time ago - it fell yesterday, not in the portfolio, collapsed thoroughly.

The stock has fallen dramatically, and its performance is good. ---->>> I'm scratching my head - the idea of going in never leaves me .

I think that first we need to understand what the crash was and how critical it was. Probably someone knows something.

1...232425262728293031323334353637...177
New comment