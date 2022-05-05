ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 101

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Regulations on the operation of Moscow Exchange markets on 2 March 2022

By decision of the Bank of Russia, the following trading rules have been established for the Moscow Exchange markets on 2 March 2022:

  • There is no trading on the stock market;
  • Trades in the bond market are held only in "Redemption: Addressed orders" mode with settlements in roubles;
  • Currency and commodity instruments will be available on the futures market in "Closing Positions" mode from 10:00 to 18:45;
  • Currency and money market trading will be available from 10:00 to 19:00;
  • Trading on the Standardised Derivatives Market (SPFI) is open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

From 1-5 March, there are no morning or evening sessions on all Moscow Exchange markets.

In the futures market, expiry dates of futures and options contracts are postponed on days when trading in the underlying assets of such contracts is not held on the Moscow Exchange.

 

Severstal has stopped exporting to Europe.

https://www.interfax.ru/business/825644

They have somewhere around 50% of their revenues from exports. Now only MMK, which is mostly oriented towards the domestic market, will not lose any revenue.
 
Vitalii Ananev #:

Severstal has stopped exporting to Europe.

https://www.interfax.ru/business/825644

They have somewhere around 50% of their revenues from exports. Now only MMK, which is mostly oriented towards the domestic market, will not lose any revenue.

Didn't they stop supplying platinum?

 
Alexey Viktorov #:

Have they stopped supplying platinum?

I don't know. I haven't seen anything like that in the news.

 
RBC - oil price tops $110
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:
RBC - oil price tops $110

And that's not the ceiling.

 

Regarding the expiry of futures contracts.

Согласно предписанию Банка России, если торги базовым активом на Московской бирже в день экспирации не проводятся, тогда исполнение контрактов переносится на другой день. О дате исполнения мы сообщим дополнительно.

If the underlying assets are traded, derivatives expire normally.

This is a comment from Mosbirch.
 

Oil


 
Vitalii Ananev #:

In light of this news, would it be advisable to download an update for android and use the trading and mobile banking apps of the sanctioned banks in general? I don't want Google to throw up any tricks, do I?

Download them from the bank's website. They are definitely verified.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Very good but very expensive products, with alternatives totally irrelevant to mass consumption.

Very good quality software, but...

One person wrote something like this: iOS is like a eunuch - strong, handsome, clean, perfumed, richly dressed, but emasculated.

In my opinion Android is crutched everywhere, not always convenient and beautiful, but very functional. Though difficult to use for many, especially the older generation.

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