ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 82
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Unfortunately it's unrealistic to catch tails and some brokers have even banned market entries LOL 😫
don't.
+++
Rosbudget is highly sensitive to the price of a barrel in Roubles - the 4000-6000 range is quite comfortable. Even on reports of the start of strikes alone, oil is climbing towards $100. In response to the obvious harsh economic restraints on Russia, retaliatory measures will naturally follow - the most obvious being restrictions on energy exports. The barrel price will most likely rise above $120, so at $100 rouble/$ a barrel in roubles would be 12000.
Judging by history, Nabiulina is a reinsurer, at the slightest threat of a breakdown into inflation - she raises the rates at an advanced rate, respectively, non-residents will sit in OFZ-bills by all means, especially they are not so much in the percentage ratio.
Russia has a sizable cushion to live on the domestic reserves for some time. To summarize: the dollar is unlikely to go above 100, unless very briefly, on a wave of panic.
In general, I agree, these factors have a place, except maybe OFZ, I just projected the past movement in percentage terms, assuming that plus or minus will be the same strength of impact on the market and the degree of sanctions-isolation response(we do not know exactly), in fact, everything will depend on the degree of geopolitical ambitions and personal decisions of Whom-I-can-Not-Name, plus you must understand that the exporters benefit greatly from a fall in the nationalThe exporting companies benefit a lot from the drop in the national currency, because unlike the population and local businesses, their income is not going down, but on the contrary, it is going up.
Rosbudget is highly sensitive to the price of a barrel in Roubles - the 4000-6000 range is quite comfortable. Even on reports of the start of strikes alone, oil is climbing towards $100. In response to the obvious harsh economic restraints on Russia, retaliatory measures will naturally follow - the most obvious being restrictions on energy exports. The barrel price will most likely fly above $120 in this case, so at 100 roubles/$ a barrel in roubles would be 12000.
Judging by history, Nabiulina is a reinsurer, at the slightest threat of disruption to inflation -she raises the rates at an accelerating rate, respectively, non-residents will sit in OFZ-bills by all means, especially they are not so much in percentage terms.
Russia has a sizable cushion to live on the domestic reserves for some time. To summarize: the dollar is unlikely to go above 100, if only for a very short time, on a wave of panic.
+++
it is very likely that the rate will be raised at the next meeting
p.s.
Waiting for the next central bank meeting ( check it out )
Unfortunately, tails are unrealistic to catch and some brokers have even banned market orders LOL 😫.
But limit orders are executed without any problems, capitalism works, let's live!
But the limit ones are executed without any problems, capitalism works, let's live!
everything works great on futures!
by the way, MetaTrader 5 is an awesome tool!
p.s.
The guys from MQ are just great!
Woke up, looked into Metatrader 5 and ...
What is there to trade?
Gold just took off without me, and I don't know what's going on with the papers.
On the fence?
P.S. The yard was attacked by bees - flying, buzzing, February, and there are so many of them. It's scary how they don't fall on my sinus :)
To the question of the degree of market impact: now the drawdown is already larger than last time, and we must assume it is not yet the bottom, because the deferred effect will be stronger in the next reporting periods, when the new reporting will come, then it will be the true bottom, purchases will become more expensive on average, plus the decline in purchasing power can also cumulatively affect business revenues and it will eventually affect earnings, EPS and prices... all in all it's fun... but if you look carefully at the past times in history, the charts of indices and major issuers, you can see that the past times have always recovered 100-200% after the peak of the crisis in a relatively short horizon of a year or two, so the question should be posed as follows: - is this the beginning of an unprecedented chain of crisis events - or is it still the typical typical predictable and comparable... the question is rhetorical because it's better not to discuss it here...
Given certain known events... which paves the way for a repeat of some of the scenarios of some of the years... it's conceivable that 150... in the long run even 100 I wouldn't be surprised... the only question is the timing of events as the conflict unfolds and the degree of invasiveness... there seems to be no doubt now that there will be an escalation and new sanctions...
Well sort of two levels have already been checked, brazenly quoting myself, the Sberbank has already gone below 100...
I continue to see the 50 level as a temporary and probable maximum bottom, unless the mighty grandfathers start any madness...
Woke up, looked into Metatrader 5 and ...
What's to trade?
..
I am in a position for a group of FPYs on the sell side - all in a Buy - waiting for the fact.
I am also looking at MT5,
The MetaTrader 5 terminal is awesome and the execution speed is really fast.
Standing in a position on the FBU group on the sell side - all in BU - waiting for the fact.
I am also looking at MT5,
I use MetaTrader 5 and its trading speed is really fast.
I've never tried to trade with my forex broker, I have never tried to place an order with my robot, I have never tried to place an order with my robot.
Not much has been done for the derivatives market.