ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 46
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The US inflation figures are scary for many.
The market expects inflation to reach 7.3% after 7% a month earlier. Childish figures for a trained Russia )
High inflation means a high probability that the Fed will start to hike rates more quickly and more importantly.
Great! I'm using the system waiting for a pullback :-) without a foundation on wtb futures:
I have the first one , BUY , on low volume.
I calculate a more or less decent pullback + RTS opens and closes at D1 above 8 Ω, i.e. buy trend is preserved, which means that all deals only go with trend without catching the pullback.
If it goes lower, there will be a slight averaging.
morning nap :)
I woke up, set the calculated level - within the day two trades - the last one (assembled from several entries) picked up all the movement of the day
My bots are not so good - they enter by trend, exit by trail, and cannot take all the movement in principle, but they work on full automatic and for the last 3 days have made 10% to the IIS depo.
This morning they closed all the longs on RTS and MIX and the shorts on Si.
My bots are not so good - they enter on trend, exit on trail, and cannot take the whole movement in principle, but they work on full automatic and in the last 3 days have made 10% to the IIS depo.
This morning they closed all the longs on RTS and MIX and shorts on Si.
Be careful with the numbers and get a grip on yourself!
Otherwise you'll soon overtake Buffett, well!
You should have a conscience - the old man will be offended...
My bots are not so good - they enter on trend, exit on trail, and cannot take the whole movement in principle, but they work on full automatic and in the last 3 days have made 10% to the IIS depo.
This morning they closed all the longs on RTS and MIX and shorts on Si.
Not bad! By the way, another +13%.
It's like they knew the market would freeze waiting for the bet.
It would be ideal to teach the robots to read the fundamentals online!
p.s.
I had a close + open with my hands.
Not bad fundamental data.
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Waiting for the rate tomorrow, analysts have already told us everything. High probability of a 1% increase
11 Feb 2022
(Estimated time of press release: 13:30 Moscow time)
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U.S. Fed Rate awaits -Today at 16:30 MSK, I believe it will also move the Russian stock market.
My bots are not so good - they enter on trend, exit on trail and cannot take the whole movement in principle, but they work on full automatic and in the last 3 days have made 10% to the IIS depo.
This morning they closed all the longs on RTS and MIX and shorts on Si.
Yesterday they entered and exited manually on pronounced signals of a simple, good old favourite divergence.
Not bad fundamental data.
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Waiting for the rate tomorrow, analysts have already told us everything. High probability of a 1% increase
11 Feb 2022
(Estimated time of press release: 13:30 Moscow time)
--
US Fed rate awaits -Today at 16:30 MSK, I believe it will move the Russian stock market as well.
Well, you do realise that a rate hike in any country is a downgrade in the stock market, don't you?
You better be careful with the numbers and get a grip on yourself!
You'll soon be overtaking Buffett, well!
You should have a conscience. The old man will be offended...
I'm not saying they make 10% every three days. The benchmark for them is 30-60% for the year, assuming sufficient liquidity in RTS and MIX futures (i.e., the amounts are quite modest). But for this year, the benchmark for the top bar has almost been achieved.
I'm not saying they do 10% every 3 days. Their benchmark is 30-60% for the year, assuming sufficient liquidity in RTS and MIX futures (i.e. the amounts are very modest). But for this year, the target for the cap has almost been reached.
That's what I'm writing - pull yourself together! Have some conscience.
Buffet's fund is doing 20-35% a year....