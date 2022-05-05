ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 130
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Perverts... ))) Here's the drink of real men.
No need to dilute it... ))))) Don't abuse it either.
I'm Don Papa (rum) and Coca-Cola. :)
Only with ice, but no more than two cubes.
Predicting what kind of drink will give you a hangover? Shall we rename the topic?
No no!
Everyone is excited about the opening of the market.
No no!
Everyone is excited about the opening of the market.
That's good. Don't drink too much.
US market decided not to break through 4114.65 , SP500 not paying attention to the world situation and bearish analysts forecasts calmly continues to inflate the bubble.
And even the wild rise in resource prices doesn't scare it off.
That's good. Just don't drink too much.
already crooked as a Turkish sabre :) I don't drink Monkey Shoulder every day.
US market decided not to break through 4114.65 , SP500 not paying attention to the world situation and bearish analysts forecasts calmly continues to inflate the bubble.
And even the wild rise in resource prices doesn't scare it off.
Somehow yes, something here is absolutely wrong, all want to short, but never dare looking at its movement from the beginning of week.
P.S. I look at Germans in MetaTrader5 as an indicator, no bearish prospects are visible yet
Somehow yes, something is not right here, I still want to short, but I can't dare, looking at its movements since the beginning of the week.
P.S. I am looking at Germans in MetaTrader5 as an indicator, no bearish prospects are visible yet
Oh Vitaly! Good to hear and see you, despite the terrible events I hope very much that the plaster is not falling from the ceiling.
MetaTrader 5 will help you and me.
By the way it worked amazingly well and instantly today. I checked it out today on the first ticks at the opening of the stock market, awesome software.
Thecapitalisation of the Moscow Exchange's Russian shares in the Main Market sector rose 9.94% to RUB 46202.352bn as of 24 March.