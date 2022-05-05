ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 2
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An investment with a small loss in value. Then it was better to buy dollars and deposit them in a bank
Actually, 2010 was the best time to buy real estate, earthquakes, hurricanes and floods aside, it is one of the best investments.
In the morning I went through the GAZR-06.22 buy from 34507 seems to have slipped slightly in my favour as I put in from 34587
Entry almost no drawdown from the local catch. What's interesting is the level I set yesterday.
Brief speculation on futures, surfing.
ALRYS-3.22 small futures surfing
In tinka the terminal is not as advanced as in MQ , unfortunately the marks do not appear in the entry/exit point, and on the current candlestick hue that not always reflects exactly the entrance especially the older the TF , entry/exit is marked by levels.
Transaction analysis of GAZR-6.22 futures
Do not give a holiday.
Do not give a holiday.
Where is this news?
Where is this news?
teaneck
teaneck
I wonder how they do it. I don't think MB has made such a claim. Or is it just foreign papers and derivatives? Or is it a kitchen?
I wonder how they do it. I don't think the IB has made any such claims. Or is it just foreign papers and derivatives? Or is it a kitchen?
On the hotline, the answer is.
No, the exchanges are not running.
Technically, trading at the weekend will be implemented through the OTC trading service.
We will market-make these deals by providing indicative quotes, because there are no stock exchange quotes in the weekend.
We will make bids on indicative quotes and the quotes will change based on the client's trading activity.
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i.e. in this case, the search for a buyer or seller goes on inside the broker!
i have a long time trade with them - and in general i can say that during working hours they put deals on the market - because i have other brokers and i can see my orders on the market.
I can tell you that they put deals on the market during working hours - because I have other brokers and I can see my orders in the market.