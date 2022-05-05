ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 126

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https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5270959

Oil exports blown away

Black Sea storm damages shipment to Europe


P.s.
I would have thought of a better headline. For example.

Black Sea storm boosted global oil prices.

 
Alexey Viktorov #:

Well, firstly, according to M. Delyagin, it would force the removal of sanctions on the Russian central bank.

Secondly, my personal opinion. If the buyer of ₽ pays for them, you know at what price, and transfers for delivery in rubles, then the supplier gets a little more than that, having received the notes then exchanges them at Bid price.

So you should not look for idiots here.

We shall see... we'll see... We'll come back to this issue in six months or a year and you'll see for yourself...

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:
h ttps://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5270959

This broke down for them yesterday, and how fortunate and in time almost as soon as the US started looking for alternatives to Russian oil. Most of the oil through this terminal came from Kazakhstan.

 
transcendreamer #:

We shall see... we'll see... We'll come back to this question in six months or a year, you'll see for yourself...

There's a stick with two ends, as they say.
In six months oil could be 200 and gas 16000 instead of 300

The economy in the world is like a communicating vessel right now. You pour the poison and boom, it comes out of your tap.

 
Vitalii Ananev #:

This broke down for them yesterday, and how fortunate and in time almost immediately as the US started looking for alternatives to Russian oil. Most of the oil coming through that terminal was from Kazakhstan.


The storm on the black sea needs to be sanctioned.

Now China and the Saudis are in a good position to benefit.
And it is unlikely that the Saudis will benefit from increasing production, and why should they?
And Iran, if they suddenly start asking rather than ordering it, will remember 40 years of sanctions.
And maybe 7 quid a gallon in California will make it seem like a dream.
And the Saudis will probably be paving the streets with gold.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:
As the saying goes, the stick has two ends.
In half a year oil could be worth 200 and gas 16000 instead of 300.

The economy in the world is now like a communicating vessel. You pour poison, and boom, it's flowing out of your tap.

I understand, it could be, there are such arguments, but if you look at the history and statistics you will see 😊 besides gradual devaluation is always beneficial for resource-based economy, already discussed and in you-know-what time you-know-what people have been accumulating actively foreign currency reserves, because they understood that in the current deeply connected global economy it is still important to be solvent...

In this case, the vulnerability of the economy for speculative investors is more of a plus, because the growth rate is higher...

the rate of recovery from previous years, and the current situation (as measured by indices) and it is clear that the deeper the fall, the better the returns


 
transcendreamer #:

I understand, there may be arguments like that, but if you look at history and statistics you will see something 😊 besides a gradual devaluation is always beneficial for a resource-based economy, already discussed and at you-know-which time you-know-which people accumulated actively foreign exchange reserves, because they understood that in the current deeply connected world economy it is still important to be solvent...

The vulnerability of the economy to speculative investors is more of a plus because there is a higher growth rate...

the rate of recovery from previous years, and the current situation (as measured by indices) and it is clear that the deeper the fall, the better the returns


I also suspected that the whole thing was started by speculative investors )

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:
I also suspected that it was the speculative investors who started it all )

Yeah... If you go into conspiracy theory, you can't help but think that it's all a deliberate binge to give the capitalists and speculators a good price to enter...

 
A good solution would be to set up their own commodity exchange where everything would be traded for roubles.
 
Vitalii Ananev #:
A good idea would be to set up a commodity exchange of its own where everything would be traded for roubles.
The St. Petersburg exchange is already trading.
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