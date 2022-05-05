ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 126
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Oil exports blown away
Black Sea storm damages shipment to Europe
Well, firstly, according to M. Delyagin, it would force the removal of sanctions on the Russian central bank.
Secondly, my personal opinion. If the buyer of ₽ pays for them, you know at what price, and transfers for delivery in rubles, then the supplier gets a little more than that, having received the notes then exchanges them at Bid price.
So you should not look for idiots here.
We shall see... we'll see... We'll come back to this issue in six months or a year and you'll see for yourself...
h ttps://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5270959
This broke down for them yesterday, and how fortunate and in time almost as soon as the US started looking for alternatives to Russian oil. Most of the oil through this terminal came from Kazakhstan.
We shall see... we'll see... We'll come back to this question in six months or a year, you'll see for yourself...
This broke down for them yesterday, and how fortunate and in time almost immediately as the US started looking for alternatives to Russian oil. Most of the oil coming through that terminal was from Kazakhstan.
As the saying goes, the stick has two ends.
I understand, it could be, there are such arguments, but if you look at the history and statistics you will see 😊 besides gradual devaluation is always beneficial for resource-based economy, already discussed and in you-know-what time you-know-what people have been accumulating actively foreign currency reserves, because they understood that in the current deeply connected global economy it is still important to be solvent...
In this case, the vulnerability of the economy for speculative investors is more of a plus, because the growth rate is higher...
the rate of recovery from previous years, and the current situation (as measured by indices) and it is clear that the deeper the fall, the better the returns
I understand, there may be arguments like that, but if you look at history and statistics you will see something 😊 besides a gradual devaluation is always beneficial for a resource-based economy, already discussed and at you-know-which time you-know-which people accumulated actively foreign exchange reserves, because they understood that in the current deeply connected world economy it is still important to be solvent...
The vulnerability of the economy to speculative investors is more of a plus because there is a higher growth rate...
the rate of recovery from previous years, and the current situation (as measured by indices) and it is clear that the deeper the fall, the better the returns
I also suspected that it was the speculative investors who started it all )
Yeah... If you go into conspiracy theory, you can't help but think that it's all a deliberate binge to give the capitalists and speculators a good price to enter...
A good idea would be to set up a commodity exchange of its own where everything would be traded for roubles.