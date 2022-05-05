ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 173
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The rates are high and there are few people willing to take out a loan. There is talk that they will gradually lower them. Putin has already proposed a 9 per cent interest rate on preferential mortgages instead of 12 per cent.
https://www.bfm.ru/news/498590
exactly the same thing was done after 2014 - they slowly lowered them.
interestingly, the euro has pierced the catch of 21 and is falling fast and fast and looks like it wants to pierce the catch of 20.
the dollar is getting ready to break the 21 year trap and it looks like it will do so, but what about 60 ?
I wonder if Biden will still buy dollars from me at 200 ? i would sell right now - all of them.
this is exactly what was done after 2014 - slowly declining.
interestingly, the euro has pierced the catch of 21 and is rapidly and rapidly falling, seemingly wanting to pierce the catch of 20.
the dollar is getting ready to break the 21 year trap and it looks like it will do so, but what about 60 ?
I wonder if Biden will still buy dollars at 200 ? I would sell right now - all of them.
I am expecting 59.
It's 72.8 now, not much left :)
I'm expecting 59.
Right now it's 72.8, still a bit left :)
If it continues as it is, we could be there in the summer.
It should be taken into account that in May the first payments for oil and gas will be made in roubles.
More precisely, foreign buyers will pay in USD and EUR, but according to the edicts they will have to sell everything on the exchange at 100%.
The first payments will be in USD and EUR.
this is exactly what was done after 2014 - slowly declining.
interestingly, the euro has pierced the catch of 21 and is rapidly and rapidly falling, seemingly wanting to pierce the catch of 20.
the dollar is getting ready to break the 21 year trap and it looks like it will do so, but what about 60 ?
I wonder if Biden will still buy dollars from me at 200 ? i would sell right now - everything.
:) There is news on the net that the princes of Saudi Arabia have started selling off their holdings in the US and Europe. Apparently they know something or are just hedging their bets just in case.
The euro may come to parity with the dollar. The Fed has raised the rate a little and may raise it again, while the ECB is keeping a zero rate with a negative deposit rate. The ECB has to raise the rate otherwise the flow of funds from the euro to the dollar will intensify.
:) He is unlikely to have that amount of cash.
Actually, it wasn't a joke) There was a rumour going around that he wanted to buy with cash. Could be a duck.
Imagine what a huge pile of paper that is if you take $100 notes.
:) There is news online that the princes of Saudi Arabia have started selling off their properties in the US and Europe. Apparently they know something about this or they are just insurance themselves just in case.
The euro may come to parity with the dollar. The Fed has raised the rate a little and may raise it again, while the ECB is keeping a zero rate with a negative deposit rate. The ECB has to raise the rate otherwise the flow of funds from EUR to USD will intensify.
I am not surprised.
They must know something, maybe they are hedging their bets.
"Gazprom halts gas supplies to Poland - Polish media
The spot price of natural gas in Europe has soared by about 18 per cent following reports in Polish media that Gazprom has halted deliveries to Poland under the Yamal contract.
https://www.profinance.ru/charts/ttfusd1000/lc37