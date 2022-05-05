ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 71
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one of 7 trades, consisting of 2 entries.
fixing - a pullback has occurred on this instrument.
Of this book, I'm afraid the most relevant now is the story of Crow's Sloboda, which couldn't help but burn down.
A perfect literary analogy indeed, a self-fulfilling prophecy!
the decision to recognise will be made
from a market perspective - more of a downward signal
the decision to recognise will be made
From a market point of view, more of a down signal.
A downward signal, but in terms of patriotism you have to buy in full right now!
I've been asking since this morning!
Otherwise you'll soon be like Akhmadeyev - he's for the Motherland, but invests in the stock of the U.S. military-industrial complex...
..
that's it - one more futures - all the movement of the day.
..
like that - one more futures - all the movement of the day.
Were there any stops?
Almost 10% off for the day.
Delightful, of course, congratulations on the profits.
Were there any stops?
It was almost 10% off for the day.
A delight, of course, congratulations on the profits.
Thanks
On the bearish breakthrough at about 10 o'clock and later I added more volume, because the signal is strong and quite understandable.
I raised the risk after the breakout by adding more volume.
I closed my Buy account right after the break-through and stayed calm in the evening, did not look at the chart during the day :) I did not look at the chart in the afternoon, frankly, I was busy.
--
Before the breakout, there were VERY long pending orders on Friday's haul for averaging.
As soon as everything went down, everything was in a Buy and I removed the averaging pauses.
-
went into cache - greed is a bad companion.
Another tool, also all day
The news rhetoric is not yet indicative of a buy.
Ruble assumption more likely and more likely towards 100
RTS likely ( more likely ) even lower.
at - the end of the show, the backlash
It was a shame not to go in, of course.