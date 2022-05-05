ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 49
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Yes, they lower it, but it does not help - loans are expensive all the same -
It is more profitable to invest in stocks when the central bank rate is high than to take a loan.
The Central Bank is lowering the rate, but commercial banks don't want to lower their interest rates.
Palya, the scheme is the same everywhere, the lust for profit.
All evil is in commercial banks!
But the market has turned around at a high rate and is up - not down
Yes, they are lowering it - but it does not help - because loans are expensive all the same -
it's more profitable to invest in stocks at a high CBA rate than to take a loan.
Quotes went down when the interest rate was high. They rebounded partially the next day.
The higher the central bank rate, the higher the deposit and lending rate.
If the rate is low, it's profitable to borrow and invest in buying stocks because loans are cheap.
Just trust me.
Well, I could go on and on about the correlation coefficient, but it's even more complicated than that
The Central Bank is lowering the rate, but the commercial banks no longer want to lower their interest rate.
Palya, the pattern is the same everywhere, the lust for profit.
All evil is in commercial banks!
I do not think that all evils are in banks ( as a former bank IT employee who took part in the implementation of payroll projects, transition to plastic, and generally took an active part in the automation of banks)
Try to analyze the period 2000-2022
I personally do not carry cash in my wallet AT ALL!!! just not. I use a card since 1996, and back then I was looked at like a sick man when I asked whether I could pay with plastic.
Back in the noughties, there was one shop near my house, the owner, a nice Azeri, persistently did not want to install a terminal, I periodically came and looked around, I rarely bought anything, and I had to have cash in those years.
And my main phrase was I want to buy but I have no cash, there's a terminal at a nearby shop, I'll go there - I'm sorry.
It took 2-3 years and the owner of the shop and cured :))) terminal put! Just such a phrase began to sound not only from me.
Now anyone who takes out a suitcase full of cash when buying a car or real estate is likely to be looked at with suspicion and perhaps even called the anti-corruption department.
First, it may be easier for a car dealership to avoid taxes))) - Secondly, corrupt officials with yachts, factories, steamboats and other high-ranking officials are respected in some circles.)
It has become very convenient to pay in shops and on the Internet everything has migrated to online payments.
Banks have made life a lot easier - for me personally, that's for sure. I pay utility bills only online - I think that many people do too - the banks are highly praised for that - I do not even pay commissions for that.
I pay my taxes directly from my card without going to the tax office or a bank, by the way, the last time I went to the tax office in 2008, I do everything online and banks were also involved in the process.
So banks are definitely not the biggest evil in this world.
On a big bet, the quotes went down. They partly recovered the next day.
The higher the central bank rate, the higher the rate on deposits and loans.
If the rate is low, it is profitable to borrow and invest in buying stocks because loans are cheap.
Just trust me.
Well, I could go on and on about the correlation coefficient, but it's even more complicated than that.
I just looked at the graph of the sample end of 2014 and what happened in the next year and then - while the rate was very high.
it was lowered of course but not much help.
money is flowing into the stock market at an escalating rate
I have the first one, BUY , on small volume.
I calculate a decent pullback + RTS opens and closes at D1 above 8 Ω, i.e. buy trend is preserved, which means that all deals only follow the trend without catching the pullbacks.
If it goes lower, it will be easy averaging.
I see...
RTS in the buy zone - so only buy by hand.
I work remotely from home like a real IT guy in 2021, although I have been doing it long before 2020.
The signals do not go crazy when they are beeping, I calmly look at them, make a pause on the volume and go on writing the codes for my real job.
I do not think that all evil is in banks - (as a former bank IT employee - who took part in the launch of payroll projects - transition to plastic - and in general took an active part in the automation of banks)
Try to analyze the period 2000-2022
I personally do not carry cash in my wallet AT ALL!!! just not. I use a card since 1996, and back then I was looked at like a sick man when I asked whether I could pay with plastic.
Back in the noughties, there was one shop near my house, the owner, a nice Azeri, persistently did not want to install a terminal, I periodically came and looked around, I rarely bought anything, and I had to have cash in those years.
And my main phrase was I want to buy but I have no cash, there's a terminal at a nearby shop, I'll go there - I'm sorry.
It took 2-3 years and the owner of the shop and cured :))) terminal put! Just such a phrase began to sound not only from me.
Now anyone who takes out a suitcase full of cash when buying a car or real estate is likely to be looked at with suspicion and perhaps even called the anti-corruption department.
First, it may be easier for a car dealership to avoid taxes ))) - Secondly, corrupt officials with yachts, factories and steamships are respected in some circles.)
It has become very convenient to pay in shops and on the Internet everything has migrated to online payments.
Banks have made life a lot easier - for me personally, that's for sure. I pay utility bills only online - I think that many people do too - the banks are highly praised for that - I do not even pay commissions for that.
I pay my taxes directly from my card without going to the tax office or a bank, by the way, the last time I went to the tax office in 2008, I do everything online and banks were also involved in the process.
So banks are not the biggest evil in this world.
Well hello colleague ))
I also worked for Sber and Rosselkhoz. And my spouse worked for Sber in the department of automation of all branches. We were the parent bank.
Then went to Rosselhoz after our branch was taken away from the head office and given to another city where there was a very large loan default ))
Nonsense?
Everything you wrote is correct, but it's about automating plastic payments, and moving away from cash turnover.
Just have to remember that for non-social transactions, the bank imposes its own percentage on the transaction. ))
The point was about another evil, the loan interest and its consequences. That's what it was about.
There's an old two hour documentary on the net, Money Pyramid Debt is called.
You can get hooked ))
And yes. I remember Sber at 60 ))
Well hello colleague ))
I too worked at Sber and Rosselkhoz. And my spouse at Sber in the automation department of all the branches. We were the parent bank.
Then went to Rosselhoz after our branch was taken away from the head office and given to another city where there was a very large loan default ))
Nonsense?
Everything you wrote is correct, but it's about automating plastic payments, and moving away from cash turnover.
Just have to remember that the bank imposes its own percentage on the transaction for non-socialk transactions. ))
The point was about another evil, the interest rate and its consequences. That's what it was about.
There's an old two hour documentary on the net, Money Pyramid Debt is called.
You can get hooked ))
And yes. I remember Sber at 60 ))
I used to run a bank too :)
Been in the market ever since.
ROSN-3.22 D1 chart
Entry by the usual criteria, D1 opened above EMA8 + RTS in the buy zone
The divergence signal + up trend - i.e. only buying
I don't have a target yet - I placed a counter position with the same volume, if suddenly it closes on the upside :)
Already at breakeven - go up = good, go to stop = do not care
Well hello colleague ))
I too worked at Sber and Rosselkhoz. And my spouse at Sber in the automation department of all the branches. We were the parent bank.
Then went to Rosselhoz after our branch was taken away from the head office and given to another city where there was a very large loan default ))
Nonsense?
Everything you wrote is correct, but it's about automating plastic payments, and moving away from cash turnover.
Just have to remember that for non-social transactions, the bank imposes its own percentage on the transaction. ))
The point was about another evil, the loan interest and its consequences. That's what it was about.
There's an old two hour documentary on the net, Money Pyramid Debt is called.
You can get hooked ))
And yes, I remember Sber at 60 ))
Ohhhhhh! A lot of our people are hooked on the fund too.
My tasks included dividend accrual + accounting for share processing.