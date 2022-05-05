ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 107
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The Americans are losing their minds.
Indices are falling, oil prices are going up, gas is 3,900,
and they're bending the ruble on forex. :)
It's not enough for them that we chewed off 20 billion in London... so far.
The Americans are losing their minds.
Indices are falling, the price of oil is going up, gas is 3,900,
and they're bending the ruble on forex. :)
It's not enough for them that we chewed off 20 billion in London... so far.
Please clarify, if the Moscow bourse is closed, where are the USDRUB quotes and where can they buy gas from? Could it be trading with each other? Like I have it, I can sell it, do you want to buy it...? And when the Moscow bourse opens what do you personally expect? What are your expectations?
Added: Although yes. They can buy gas from other suppliers. They are there... That is probably the reason for such a price hike, from the lack of Russian gas on the market.
Yes, we should also keep in mind that now the super-high commodity prices may be an emotional overheating, and we can probably expect a pullback; professional participants in the commodity market are now even avoiding contracting and hoping for better prices; as a result there is an opinion that sanctions are not enough yet (someone stated publicly, I do not remember who) because the effect of sanctions is mitigated by high commodity prices, hence by logic of narration we should expect additional sanctions to intensify damage.
In practice, this may mean that one should not immediately rush into action and buy for the full amount when bidding opens, especially for oil and gas, as perhaps the market has not yet taken into account the potential of new sanctions.
A mathematical model is probably difficult to offer, only if one buys according to grid levels, but in any case, even if the average price is not the most profitable, it will be a very good entry in a few years' time.
Unless of course it gets to the worst of it, hehe...
Come on, even from a neighbouring country, it didn't take much to escape. There's a lot of work and profit ahead.
Actually, there was a lot of running... But the main thing is, yes, the profits, there is no way to refuse them, such an opportunity will not arise for another 20 years...
The main thing is to be able to withdraw it later...
Profits are sacred!
😊
Please clarify, if the Moscow bourse is closed, where are the USDRUB quotes from...
I wrote FOREX, this market never sleeps....
Added
It is the same thing to them whether they print notes or move quotes.
Now they are getting to their base - they are going to take away their private property!
Purely to confirm that the fall of the ruble is not caused by "bending" by some mythical overseas villains capitalist speculators (as some citizens with lapses in education believe) :
The volume of speculative positions is now on the contrary even noticeably decreasing...
Second Pruf: "It has become very difficult to trade the rouble after the sanctions," said Aaron Hurd, senior portfolio manager, currency, at State Street (NYSE:STT) Global Advisors. "Liquidity has vanished and markets have become very volatile."
If you are allowed to post important news here, it does not mean that your personal opinion is important news or fundamental analysis.
Especially since your personal opinion turned out to be an attempt to stir things up.
I realise that you may not have thought it so, but alas, people may not be able to resist expressing their point of view in response to yours.
That would lead to heated political discussion, which is forbidden here.
Therefore, according to the rules on incitement, a week's ban. That rule hasn't been repealed.Update: Your message has been deleted.
I wrote FOREX,
Well, I was reading with my eyes closed...))