ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 110
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So Yuri, are you ready for our stock market to rise tomorrow? If they let you trade, of course...
https://www.rbc.ru/economics/01/03/2022/621e03c09a7947f7a58bb8bc
If I'm not mistaken, Wall Street has started buying up the Russian stock market.
It feels like they know something even politicians do not know yet.
p.s.
I am not sure that the market will open tomorrow. Although, the broker says that trading will open in 13 hours.
I guess some event has to happen first.
Purely commercial information for speculators, you have to be careful with long oil futures.
For those who are dreaming of going long on oil or already are.
Looks like oil is not going to fly away much.
The US has banned imports of Russian oil, gas, any energy
The average price of gasoline in the U.S. excluding inflation has already reached a record high
p.s.
The US has found a way around its anti-Russian sanctions
US companies have found a way around the sanctions they have imposed on Russia.
All transactions will involve banks in other countries, said Brian O'Toole, a former senior adviser to the sanctions division of the US Treasury Department, OFAC.
"If a company buys oil from a Russian supplier, it will be able to transfer a dollar payment to it through a non-sanctioned bank in a third country, acting as a permitted intermediary.
The non-sanctioned bank will be able to receive a commission from the Russian seller for such transactions," he told RBC.
It is also noted that this scheme was developed by the US Ministry of Finance.
Thus, payments to Russia for energy can also come from clients in other countries - not only in the US.
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p.s.
no commentsplease
.....
p.s.
The US has figured out how to circumvent its anti-Russian sanctions
.....
Marasmus, they come up with sanctions, then they come up with a way around them themselves. :)
China considers buying shares in Gazprom, Rusal and other Russian commodities and energy companies
London Stock Exchange halts nickel trading
Wheat in the US hits a record high, rising 77% this year
London Stock Exchange halts nickel trading
Looks like buying NorNickel shares was a good idea
Yes horror the world is changing. While we are closing macdacs and kfs we are restricting raw material exportshttps://tass.ru/ekonomika/14003679
It would be good to see a list of limited resources.
For example if nickel is there then going long or holding it would be a swell idea.
By the way, there is not even any movement on titanium downwards.
It would be good to see a list of limited resources.
For example if nickel is there then going long or holding it would be a swell idea.
By the way, there is not even any movement on titanium downwards.
The government will determine the list. They will probably publish it later. Most likely it will be strategically important raw materials. They cut off supplies of chips, microprocessors and other high-tech products we will cut off supplies of raw materials from which these products are made. Makes sense to me.