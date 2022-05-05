ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 52

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Yuriy Zaytsev #:

bearish signals on the fundamentals are alarming.

The strongest signal that no brooch can override, the US has decided and is already convinced that the "company" is about to start

p.s.

A faint bullish hope

If it becomes clear on Monday that a march towards the barracks is planned, it will bounce back higher.

p.s.

Diplomats could not agree, defence ministers talked.

The trend is for a slow decline. for a couple of months. As sad as it is, and as idiotic as the rationale seems, the smoothing action is correct. But the growth action is not there yet. That's sad. It's about the residents.

 

Gold miner NEM shares have done well with gold today


 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:

The trend is for a slow decline. for a couple of months. As sad as it is, and as idiotic as the rationale seems, the smoothing action is correct. But it's the growth action that's not there yet. That's sad. It's about the residents.

+++ rather yes

 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

Russia - then ...

(I think you're right not to appear, for example you can forget to wear socks, and to go on a date without socks it would be the height of indecency)

Well, let's just try to discuss it from the trading point of view.

I think whatever it is, it's got a lot of momentum.

  • Betting
  • Geopolitics

Logically it should go lower, at least by inertia.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

(I think you're right not to appear, for example will forget to wear socks, and to show up on a date without socks it would be the height of indecency)

Well, let's just try to discuss it from the trading point of view.

I think whatever's going on, it's got a lot of momentum.

  • Betting
  • Geopolitics

From the logical point of view it should go lower.

As for the Trading point of view, I can only regret that such a move does not happen every month.

My robots have fixed profits, except for one, but his stop is also far in the profit.

 
JRandomTrader #:

From a trading point of view - I can only regret that this kind of movement does not happen every month.

My robots have fixed profits, except for one, but his stop is also far in profit.


I like the way you describe your trading robots :) I always got the feeling they live their own life without asking you for advice or listening to you.
But they do please you from time to time :)
 
Oh, it turns out the defence ministers had a wonderful conversation and heard each other, and maybe even understood each other.
It turns out that diplomats have a bad ear and another a bad mouth.
P.s.
It is strange that cripples work in the ministries.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

I like the way you describe your robots :) I have a feeling they live their own life on their own, they don't consult with you or listen to you.
But they do please me from time to time :)

I only set their lots and move them to a new symbol next to expiry. All the rest is up to them, I don't interfere (of course, they trade better than me).

I'm a weak trader myself, so I started to write them.

 
JRandomTrader #:

I only set their lot and move them to a new symbol near the expiry. Everything else is up to them, I do not interfere (of course, they are better traders than me).

I started to write them, because I am a weak trader.

Emotions ?
This is the hardest part.
P.s.
The robot has no greed
No emotions
There are rules.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:
Emotion?
Yeah, that's the hardest part.

Not really emotion. I did manage to learn the hardest part - not to trade.

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