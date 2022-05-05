ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 52
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bearish signals on the fundamentals are alarming.
The strongest signal that no brooch can override, the US has decided and is already convinced that the "company" is about to start
p.s.
A faint bullish hope
If it becomes clear on Monday that a march towards the barracks is planned, it will bounce back higher.
p.s.
Diplomats could not agree, defence ministers talked.
The trend is for a slow decline. for a couple of months. As sad as it is, and as idiotic as the rationale seems, the smoothing action is correct. But the growth action is not there yet. That's sad. It's about the residents.
Gold miner NEM shares have done well with gold today
The trend is for a slow decline. for a couple of months. As sad as it is, and as idiotic as the rationale seems, the smoothing action is correct. But it's the growth action that's not there yet. That's sad. It's about the residents.
+++ rather yes
Russia - then ...
(I think you're right not to appear, for example you can forget to wear socks, and to go on a date without socks it would be the height of indecency)
Well, let's just try to discuss it from the trading point of view.
I think whatever it is, it's got a lot of momentum.
Logically it should go lower, at least by inertia.
(I think you're right not to appear, for example will forget to wear socks, and to show up on a date without socks it would be the height of indecency)
Well, let's just try to discuss it from the trading point of view.
I think whatever's going on, it's got a lot of momentum.
From the logical point of view it should go lower.
As for the Trading point of view, I can only regret that such a move does not happen every month.
My robots have fixed profits, except for one, but his stop is also far in the profit.
From a trading point of view - I can only regret that this kind of movement does not happen every month.
My robots have fixed profits, except for one, but his stop is also far in profit.
I only set their lots and move them to a new symbol next to expiry. All the rest is up to them, I don't interfere (of course, they trade better than me).
I'm a weak trader myself, so I started to write them.
I only set their lot and move them to a new symbol near the expiry. Everything else is up to them, I do not interfere (of course, they are better traders than me).
I started to write them, because I am a weak trader.
Emotion?
Not really emotion. I did manage to learn the hardest part - not to trade.