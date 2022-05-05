ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 112
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The stock exchange in St. Petersburg started trading shares at 5 p.m,
where can i see the trades in real time?
Added
No one wants to buy or sell Russian shares ;(
https://spbexchange.ru/ru/market-data/
On the U.S. market - yes they are.
And such tasty spikes , on the spikes has caught a bit , volatility is wild !
The tinker, alas, graphically shows entry and exit on the candle's hue - real entries on the spikes are exits at the top.
The stock exchange in St. Petersburg started trading shares at 5 p.m,
where can i see the trades in real time?
Added
No one wants to buy or sell Russian shares ;(
https://spbexchange.ru/ru/market-data/
Russian shares are not traded, I mean, trading in them is closed now.
By the way ChTPZ feels like they live in some separate country, whether they don't watch TV or listen to the radio, they don't react to the situation in the world at all!
Chelyabinsk Tube Rolling Plant. That's the kind of company you should apply for a job in :)
on the USA market - yes they are.
I got some good ones on the spikes, the volatility is wild!
If I try to place a limit switch on the lower border of the spikes, it will show up again.
Is it possible to put a limit switch on the lower boundary of the spikes?
Is it possible to put a limiter on the lower limit of the spikes?
Yes, that's how I bought up
Is it possible to set the limit on the lower limit of the spikes?
I just worked the limit - I don't sit long, I go out and limit again
Check out how beautiful the spikes are!
By the way ChTPZ feels like they live in some separate country, whether they don't watch TV or listen to the radio, they don't react to the situation in the world at all!
Chelyabinsk Tube Rolling Plant. That's the kind of company you should apply for a job in :)
I've just worked my limit - I don't sit long, I go out and limit again.
Check out how beautiful the spikes are!
Yeah, the levels hold up well. Is that in the tinkov?
Is it OK that there's no data on the graph since September ? ;)
Oops right!
Yes, the levels are holding up well. Is it in tinkov?
Yes - but the terminal is browser based - in terms of speed it sucks, pipsing on it is practically very difficult, I wouldn't recommend it.
But it's OK to use pending orders.