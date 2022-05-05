ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 163
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"Aren't you afraid of getting stuck, Yuri?
I get out of losing trades fast.
As it is a futures, the opening price of the order changes when clearing.
The real entry was on the 8th at the beginning of the day, I did not close on the weekend for a simple reason - there was a good intraday push on Friday and there is still some upside potential with some probability.
exit
If anyone has had a transfer from Otkryvashka to Investpalata, tell me,
have the limits been uploaded to Quick?
This product is a cash dollar and a cash euro. If it's hand-to-hand from a money changer.
This product is a cash dollar and a cash euro. If hand-to-hand with a money changer.
The cars seem to have the biggest rate.