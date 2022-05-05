ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 163

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Dmitriy Skub #:

"Aren't you afraid of getting stuck, Yuri?

I get out of losing trades fast.

  • and the orders are long.
  • I don't go in for the whole cut.
  • and not just one instrument.
 

As it is a futures, the opening price of the order changes when clearing.

The real entry was on the 8th at the beginning of the day, I did not close on the weekend for a simple reason - there was a good intraday push on Friday and there is still some upside potential with some probability.

 

exit

 

If anyone has had a transfer from Otkryvashka to Investpalata, tell me,

have the limits been uploaded to Quick?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Can you give me an example of a product?
I am looking at a sharp jump in roubles down on electronics. Some of the items
The price just plummeted by several times.
For instance I bought a USB key for 400 rubles, the price in the peak was 2500, I needed one piece, if I didn't need it, I would not buy it.

Please give me a product for which the price is 400rub with respect to the dollar.
We need the price of goods as of 20.02.2022 in rubles and dollars.
And the price of goods in rubles and dollars today.
Realistically, I wonder what goods will give rub 400 for the dollar.



This product is a cash dollar and a cash euro. If it's hand-to-hand from a money changer.

 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

This product is a cash dollar and a cash euro. If hand-to-hand with a money changer.


Are the money-changers now better than the exchangers at the exchange or the bank?

Can I buy for 79 this morning from a money changer on the street?

I'm sure you can't, but you can on the exchange.
If there is no gep in the first tick this morning, you can buy at 79.

I do not use exchangers in banks and street barters. I buy on the exchange, if you need cash, you can just withdraw it to a dollar account and go to an ATM and get it without charging a fee.
If I buy it now at 79, it will go out at 79.

In fact, if you buy dollars as a commodity, you can easily buy them at 79, no more and no less.

I did not ask you for nothing, the exchange rate has always been higher, even in quiet times,
For example, I compared the price of an 8k TV set in 2020, it cost 80,000 in a shop, the Euro price was 61,000 if you look at the import sites.
Now I see that in different shops, the price ranges up to 200 thousand euros.
More reasonable outlets have the price around 100 thousand, and if you look around well, you can even get it for 80 thousand.
At the same time it is still in euros and has remained so, even more likely dropped, since the 2020 model.
And it should be understood that in these times people do not need TV sets.
Few people need them. In fact, they are even harmful to health :)

In general, the commodity rate is closer to the truth.
In general, the exchange rate is USD 79 in the morning.
And if you buy a TV set, you can easily multiply the USD exchange rate by 5 or by 1.5 depending on the shop.





 
Business FM expects US inflation of more than 8%, linked to higher energy prices
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Are the money-changers now better than the exchange office or the bank?

Can I buy 79 this morning from a money changer on the street?

I'm sure you can't, but you can on the exchange.
If there is no gep in the first tick this morning, you can buy at 79.

I do not use exchangers in banks and street barters. I buy on the exchange, if you need cash, you can just withdraw it to a dollar account and go to an ATM and get it without charging a fee.
If I buy it now at 79, it will go out at 79.

In fact, if you buy dollars as a commodity, you can easily buy them at 79, no more and no less.

I did not ask you for nothing, the exchange rate has always been higher, even in quiet times,
For example, I compared the price of an 8k TV set in 2020, it cost 80,000 in a shop, the Euro price was 61,000 if you look at the import sites.
Now I see that in different shops, the price ranges up to 200 thousand euros.
More reasonable outlets have the price around 100 thousand, and if you look around well, you can even get it for 80 thousand.
At the same time it is still in euros and has remained so, even more likely dropped, since the 2020 model.
And it should be understood that in these times people do not need TV sets.
Few people need them. In fact, they are even harmful to health :)

In general, the commodity rate is closer to the truth.
In general, the exchange rate is USD 79 in the morning.
And if you buy a TV set, you can easily multiply the USD exchange rate by 5 or by 1.5 depending on the shop.





Cars seem to have the highest exchange rate.
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:
The cars seem to have the biggest rate.
Apparently so.

 
The Russian stock market looks very much like it is starting to look for a second bottom.

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