ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 134
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No sign of the promised bailouts from the SWF fund yet. Sovcomflot has fallen by more than 50% since the IPO. VTB is just over 1.5 kopecks a pop. Fertilizer producers, on the other hand, are on the up.
BUSINESS FM
Rumour has it that the G7 countries are unwilling to switch to roubles.
At the same time, the market is strengthening the rouble USDRUB 89.06.
Very unseemly, it is at odds with the rhetoric.
p.s.
They say that if they do not pay in rubles, no one will deliver for free, apparently the valve will be shut off.
Ouch, you should go long on natural gas futures. But you have to wait it out a bit.
I got out of the quid at 120 and sent it to the Russian futures market, which is catching some very big fish.
Too bad he didn't go to 200 on Biden. I wonder who's briefing him on the economy? I would have loved to sell him at 199.99
I'll have to buy more from the bottom on the reversal, ideally from 0.47 kop.
It was a strong move on the first day of trading and maybe it was a buyout.
As usual, they cheated. Promised but not repurchased.
https://tass.ru/ekonomika/14207355
I wouldn't be surprised if this money is used to support our oligarchs who are now sitting in London complaining that they can't afford to pay for their servants.
BUSINESS FM
Rumour has it that the G7 countries are unwilling to switch to roubles.
But the market is strengthening the rouble, USDRUB 91.50.
Very unseemly, it is at odds with the rhetoric.
p.s.
They say that if they do not pay in rubles, no one will deliver for free, apparently the valve will be shut off.
Ouch, you should go long on natural gas futures. But we'll have to wait it out a bit.
Business fm is way behind. About 3 hours ago, if I'm not mistaken, the German finance minister said that without Russian gas he's finished.
Business FM is lagging far behind. About 3 hours ago, if you got the name right, the German finance minister said that without Russian gas, the ruble would be ruined.
So the ruble will continue to strengthen.
The most interesting thing is how the next ruble purchase will start to strengthen.
After all, before buying gas it will have to first come to the domestic market and buy roubles at the exchange rate.
I understand the same applies to wheat, fertilizers, birch wood chips :) For wheat, fertilizers, birch wood chips and sunflower oil.
What is the prognosis for the end of the year?
80
70
60
50
0.64 kop.
Mosbirch's board of directors has recommended that no dividend be paid for 21 years.
https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/event.aspx?EventId=hBTyfTmGR0OELToRCzyBKw-B-B&
I hope they spend that money on a buyback.
So the ruble will continue to strengthen.
The most interesting thing is how the strengthening will take place during the next ruble purchase.
After all, before buying gas one will have to first come to the domestic market and buy rubles at the exchange rate.
I understand the same applies to wheat, fertilizers, birch wood chips :) For wheat, fertilizers, birch wood chips and sunflower oil.
What is the prognosis for the end of the year?
80
70
60
50
0.64 kop.
Even gas does not apply to everyone, only unfriendly countries so far. But anything is possible...
Even gas does not affect everyone, only unfriendly countries so far. But anything is possible...
Affects EVERYTHING - all goods, listened very carefully to what was said.
And yes, that's right, only forthem.