ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 73
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Logically, yes it would happen otherwise the first step would not make sense - just the field of the second step - up to the most dangerous step will not be three or four steps as it was before,
but only half a step if not less, even the flight distance of a small 9gr body will be longer.
The money is very scared of such events, the 14th and everything that followed it in the markets was clearly not as harsh as it seems to be now.
Gentlemen, get a grip.
You are already walking on the edge.
I understand that you cannot do it without a foundation. But do not cross the line.
Good luck to you all.
At the bottom?
On the bottom?
Looks like something won't go anywhere until 2pm at the earliest
At 3:00 p.m. went up.
On the back of what news?
In summary, I assessed the 50 level for Sber as a super negative scenario and it is unlikely to happen, it is only needed as a super conservative benchmark for the worst bottom and a reference to calculate the rest of the buying levels... i will not write about it here, because the moderator is too prudish, it's better to discuss it on smartlab, there is freer communication... best wishes to all capitalists for profits and good mood! 💰🤑😇
At 3:00 p.m. went up.
On the back of what news?
Against the background of the EU imposing sanctions on VEB, Bank Rossiya and Promsvyazbank.
Sber is not on the list.
With the EU imposing sanctions on VEB, Bank Rossiya and Promsvyazbank.
Sber is not on the list.
Understood, thank you.
At 3:00 p.m. went up.
On the back of what news?
Didn't keep track of the news.
22.02.2022 23:38
The US Department of the Treasury has officiallyannounced the imposition of sanctions against VEB, PSB, as well as their 42 subsidiaries.
In addition, Washington is imposing restrictive measures against the children of Russian officials - they will affect Denis Bortnikov (son of FSB head Alexander Bortnikov), Petr Fradkov (son of former Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Fradkov) and Vladimir Kiriyenko (son of Deputy Chief of Staff of Russian President Sergei Kiriyenko).
The sanctions against government debt were limited to a ban on secondary market transactions with OFZs issued after 2022.
Among the companies hit by the restrictions was football club CSKA, whichcame under VEB's control in December 2019.
PSB said the imposition of sanctions against it was expected and they do not have a significant impact on its operations. Here is what follows froma statement on the bank's website