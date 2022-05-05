ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 32

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JRandomTrader #:

Here's a news story like this :)

Meta (Facebook) shares collapsed after Zuckerberg named his goat Bitcoin https://eadaily.com/ru/news/2022/02/03/akcii-meta-facebook-ruhnuli-posle-togo-kak-cukerberg-dal-svoemu-kozlu-imya-bitcoin

Who writes such nonsense, and for whom?

It's the period of major company reports from last year, which is what investors are focused on.
And other sources are writing about it too:

Meta Platforms papers have faced a sell-off after the company's disappointing fourth quarter report,
the first since the company rebranded and refocused on the meta-universe.

Net income fell 8% to $10.28bn.
Earnings per share fell 5% to $3.67 against expectations of $3.84, according to a Refinitiv survey.
Revenue was higher than expected, rising 20% to $33.67 billion.
Analysts had forecast $33.4 billion.

The company separately disclosed the financial results of its Reality Labs division,
which invests in the meta universe and virtual reality, reporting an operating loss of $3.3 billion.

And a close look at the report, at theReality Labs division's first disclosed financial results,
reveals thatthe Reality Labs division shows only losses, every quart
Even though it's on the plus side overall, but apparently investors didn't like the new information.
So much for the goat ))

r

 

Isvalue stock growth a short-term trend?

nvesting.com - In January this year, value stocks posted the biggest breakaway from growth securities since the dot-com bubble in 2001. Markets Insider writes this, citing data from Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

The Russell 1000 Value stock index outperformed the Russell 1000 Growth index by 6.2 p.p., the best relative performance for the index since March 2001.

Barron'snoted that value stocks were boosted by the growing economy. Among them, energy companies were the biggest gainers, with the sector rising 19% in January on the back of oil demand, outperforming the S&P 500, which lost about 5%.

"Value-oriented companies' earnings are largely more sensitive to changes in economic demand and output is still rising at a much faster pace than in pre-pandemic times. This is partly because households still have excess cash left over from stimulus payments," the publication stressed.

Analysts say we can expect value stocks to rise further given that they are still trading below historical levels. FactSet predicts a 10.5% increase in earnings per share for value stocks in 2022, compared with 7% for growth fund earnings per share, RBC wrote.

But the positive times for value stocks may not last long, Barron's noted. Investments in value stocks are more like a short-term deal rather than a long-term bet, the publication's experts point out
.

Text prepared by Yana Shebalina

Value stocks just had their best month since the peak of the 2001 dot-com bubble — and there's still more upside to come, Bank of America says
Value stocks just had their best month since the peak of the 2001 dot-com bubble — and there's still more upside to come, Bank of America says
  • markets.businessinsider.com
Value stocks posted their best month of outperformance relative to growth stocks in January since the dot-com bubble in 2001. Leading the gains for value stocks last month was the energy sector, which was up 19%. Value stocks could have more room for outperformance based on historical relative valuations, BofA said.  Sign up here for our daily...
 

Oil rises above $90 a barrel amid US cold snap

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday, maintaining gains from the previous session, as freezing weather in much of the United States threatened to further disrupt oil supplies.

Brent crude futures rose 0.4% to $91.47 a barrel by 09:49 MSK, whileWTI crude rose 0.59% to $90.8 a barrel.

Both benchmarks are poised to show a seventh consecutive week of gains.

"WTI is trading above $90 after arctic cold weather reached Texas and led to a halt in oil production in the Permian Basin," said OANDA's Edward Moya.

A strong winter cyclone swept through central and northeastern US states on Thursday, bringing heavy snow and icy conditions, leading to power outages and school closures in some states.

Geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have contributed to a sharp rise in prices since the start of the year, with Brent crude futures up 17% since January 1 and WTI crude futures up 20%.

U.S. intelligence officials believe Russia has developed a plan to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, possibly by producing propaganda videos showing a staged attack, a senior Biden administration official said.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia agreed earlier this week to stick to a moderate 400,000 bpd production increase as the cartel tries to meet existing targets and, despite pressure from major consumers, ramp up production at a faster pace.

(Roslan Khasavneh. Translated by Anna Bakhtina. Editor Anna Kozlova)


already 92

Фьючерс на нефть Brent: цена и курс — Investing.com
Фьючерс на нефть Brent: цена и курс — Investing.com
  • 2022.02.04
  • ru.investing.com
Подробная информация об инструменте Фьючерс на нефть Brent, включая цены, графики, технический анализ, прошлые данные, отчеты, новости, обсуждения и другое.
 


Russian stock market shows strong gains

Stock market1hour ago (04.02.2022 10:22)
The Russian stock market started today's trading with a moderate rise in blue chips prices, thanks to the improving situation on global capital markets, including rising oil prices, as well as the absence of new important announcements on geopolitical and sanctions issues. By 07:01 Moscow time the Moscow Exchange Index added 0.38% to 3,484.4 points and most blue chips were showing positive dynamics within 1.2%.

As of 10:00 Moscow time,the Moscow Exchange Index rose 0.83% to 3,499.86 points.

TheRTS index rose 0.93% to 1,445.35 points at the same time.

Western European stock markets fell sharply yesterday after European Central Bank (ECB) Governor Christine Lagarde refused to rule out a rate hike in 2022.

The US stock market ended trading lower for the first time in 5 sessions.

Asian stock markets are rising today, but exchanges in mainland China remain closed.

Oil continues to appreciate after a price spike the day before, withBrent trading above $91 a barrel andWTI above $90.

Новости фондового рынка — Investing.com
Новости фондового рынка — Investing.com
  • ru.investing.com
Тут вы найдете последние новости фондовых рынков.
 
The 2022 investor giveaway is probably over, I wonder if it will be possible to re-enter in 2022 and buy Sberbank Alrosa , and others from the category of attractive securities lower than this shallow pit. Geopolitics has turned into some ridiculous rhetoric, promising nothing serious anymore, {...censorship personal ...} , moved on to velvet exchanges of all sorts of petty statements.
 
If we go lower in 2022, we should be in no hurry to get in there, we could end up very low.
 
JRandomTrader #:
If we are lower in 2022, we should not rush to go in, we could end up much lower.

And if it's higher, you have to hurry to get in, it might turn out to be much higher?

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

And if it's higher, you have to hurry to get in, it might be much higher?

That's not a fact at all.

 
JRandomTrader #:
If we go lower in 2022, we should not rush to enter, we may be much lower.
If we go lower, we should not rush and look for a new point. Gifts are seldom given out, from 2020 to the beginning of 2022 the market has not given out gifts for two years.
 
JRandomTrader #:

This is not a fact at all.


The rule here is buy by ear and sell by deed. Or sell by ear and buy by deed.
{...censor... }
Wouldn't it be great if in 2008 I would see the 8 above the close and open d1, all would go to the cache, and the 8 is higher within six months, and I would wait 3-4-5-6 months?
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