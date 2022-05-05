ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 61
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A fairly smooth deflation in 2000, a sharper one in 2008, a sharp but (relatively) shallow dip in 2020 and an utterly terrifying rise afterwards. "It's not going to end well." :)
A rather smooth deflation in 2000, a sharper one in 2008, a sharp but (relatively) shallow dip in 2020 and an utterly terrifying rise afterwards. "It's not going to end well." :)
Do you think '29 will seem like a childish little fall ?
I.e.
there's a crisis ahead.
Billionaires and ordinary citizens will be jumping off skyscrapers onto the pavement of Wall Street perhaps right on the horns of a bull ?
If the Fed bends from three corners, the whole thing will collapse.
Do you think we should go to Wall Street and stroke the bull's balls ( looking at the MetaTrader 5 chart ) or won't it help ?
p.s.
By the way the level where the balls are located is a good BUY entry point
Do you think we should go to Wall Street and stroke the bull's balls ( looking at the MetaTrader 5 chart ) or will it not help ?
It's more like Powell needs to have his balls stroked. :)
It's more like Powell needs his balls ironed. :)
Powell? who's that?
Powell? Who's that?
Jerome. The current Fedin chairman.
Jerome. The current Fedin chairman.
Ahh, clearly the king of the Frs, they change there so often. (here the moderator intervened a bit and removed the text to save on brooms)
Oh, thank you, for the attitude! I'm very sorry, I got a bit bogged down on the corner.
I'll be very grateful if I can choose a softer broom and a sauna that is not too hot, in turn I promise to take a good, high-quality bath.
There's talk on FM radio