ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 61

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A fairly smooth deflation in 2000, a sharper one in 2008, a sharp but (relatively) shallow dip in 2020 and an utterly terrifying rise afterwards. "It's not going to end well." :)

 
JRandomTrader #:

A rather smooth deflation in 2000, a sharper one in 2008, a sharp but (relatively) shallow dip in 2020 and an utterly terrifying rise afterwards. "It's not going to end well." :)

Do you think '29 will seem like a childish little fall ?

I.e.

there's a crisis ahead.

Billionaires and ordinary citizens will be jumping off skyscrapers onto the pavement of Wall Street perhaps right on the horns of a bull ?


 
That's when Fedya goes to bend from the three corners, and the whole thing will collapse.
 
JRandomTrader #:
If the Fed bends from three corners, the whole thing will collapse.

Do you think we should go to Wall Street and stroke the bull's balls ( looking at the MetaTrader 5 chart ) or won't it help ?

p.s.

By the way the level where the balls are located is a good BUY entry point

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Do you think we should go to Wall Street and stroke the bull's balls ( looking at the MetaTrader 5 chart ) or will it not help ?

It's more like Powell needs to have his balls stroked. :)

 
JRandomTrader #:

It's more like Powell needs his balls ironed. :)

Powell? who's that?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Powell? Who's that?

Jerome. The current Fedin chairman.

 
JRandomTrader #:

Jerome. The current Fedin chairman.

Ahh, clearly the czar of the Frs, they change there so often. (here the moderator intervened a bit and deleted the text to save on brooms)

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:
Ahh, clearly the king of the Frs, they change there so often. (here the moderator intervened a bit and removed the text to save on brooms)

Oh, thank you, for the attitude! I'm very sorry, I got a bit bogged down on the corner.

I'll be very grateful if I can choose a softer broom and a sauna that is not too hot, in turn I promise to take a good, high-quality bath.

 

There's talk on FM radio

  • The labour market is back to pre-pandemic levels.
  • The grandfather in charge, falling down the ramp from either old age or dementia, is still trying to fool some people into thinking someone is going to shoot, but in fact the market has been ignoringthe old man for a couple of days now.
  • It was reported that the "apprentices" returned home after their training. (The song "I am standing with an oar" would be a good screen saver).
  • In Kem parish the population is cheered by the good news.
  • The Vassal and the Tsar had a little talk and everything was going well (probably the sturgeon served to the diplomatic table).

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