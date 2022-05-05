ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 148
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Gas Oil USA tickets
Does anyone remember such operating systems?
Rafos
Fodos
Inmos
Does anyone remember such operating systems?
Rafos
Fodos
Inmos
The first two, vaguely.
The first two, vaguely.
Rafos Fodos, fully copied operating systems from the RT-11 USA operating system
In fact these two operating systems are 100% RT-11 USA based on the PDP-11. And the PDP-11 in the USSR was a full copy of SM-4 and Electronica-60
When I first saw the LSI-11, it was a single board Microcomputer prototype of the PDP-11, I decided to switch from being an electronics engineer to being a software engineer.
Basically it was already unrepairable personal computer. Even the printed circuit board was already multilayer, which meant that it could hardly be repaired.
At the end of 80s I already took part in the development of a specialized real-time operating system :) I took part in the development of a specialized real-time operating system for the LSI-11 , although it was called Electronics 60.
In the 90s and zero the electronics profession became extinct like mammoths.
Inmos is in fact the same as the famous UNIX-6 , from which the UNIX-LINUX line evolved , in general UNIX was born on PDP-7
More than 30 countries agree to release oil from reserves following US
IEA countries decide to release oil from reserves
Oil falls in price on easing of deficit fears
Market keeps around 104 for now
Expect GEP to go down on Monday
Can't yet check the news on the 30 countries that have agreed to dump oil on the market.
Would like to see that list and some confirmation.
Consumer countries have printed strategic oil reserves
The strongest spike in the history of oil has never seen such a spike.
And here is the question, if the energy crisis has not yet started, it is quite interesting whether oil will break through some ridiculous childish level of 147.50 in 2008
NEWS
Petrol and diesel prices rise on record in the US
Since the beginning of March, the average price of fuel has increased by 15 per cent
And the gas hasn't even started to go adult yet
there's probably still 17,000 to go.
what will happen to steam heating
The strongest spike in the history of oil has never seen such a spike.
And here is the question, if the energy crisis has not yet started, it is quite interesting if oil will break through some ridiculous childish level of 147.50 in 2008.
where is this misinformation coming from???????????????