ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 148

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Gas Oil USA tickets

 

Does anyone remember such operating systems?

Rafos

Fodos

Inmos

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Does anyone remember such operating systems?

Rafos

Fodos

Inmos

The first two, vaguely.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:

The first two, vaguely.

Rafos Fodos, fully copied operating systems from the RT-11 USA operating system

In fact these two operating systems are 100% RT-11 USA based on the PDP-11. And the PDP-11 in the USSR was a full copy of SM-4 and Electronica-60

When I first saw the LSI-11, it was a single board Microcomputer prototype of the PDP-11, I decided to switch from being an electronics engineer to being a software engineer.

Basically it was already unrepairable personal computer. Even the printed circuit board was already multilayer, which meant that it could hardly be repaired.

At the end of 80s I already took part in the development of a specialized real-time operating system :) I took part in the development of a specialized real-time operating system for the LSI-11 , although it was called Electronics 60.

In the 90s and zero the electronics profession became extinct like mammoths.

Inmos is in fact the same as the famous UNIX-6 , from which the UNIX-LINUX line evolved , in general UNIX was born on PDP-7

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

More than 30 countries agree to release oil from reserves following US

IEA countries decide to release oil from reserves

Oil falls in price on easing of deficit fears


Market keeps around 104 for now

Expect GEP to go down on Monday



Can't yet check the news on the 30 countries that have agreed to dump oil on the market.

Would like to see that list and some confirmation.

Consumer countries have printed strategic oil reserves

Страны - потребители распечатали стратегические резервы нефти
Страны - потребители распечатали стратегические резервы нефти
  • 2021.11.23
  • neftegaz.ru
Москва, 23 ноя - ИА Neftegaz.RU . Соединенные Штаты высвободят 50 млн барр. нефти из Стратегического нефтяного резерва США, чтобы: Нефть начнет поступать на рынок в середине-конце декабря, заявили в Белом доме. Так, согласно данным ведомства: 32 млн барр.нефти в форме обмена, который необходимо будет заменить в ближайшие годы; продажи еще 18...
 

The strongest spike in the history of oil has never seen such a spike.

And here is the question, if the energy crisis has not yet started, it is quite interesting whether oil will break through some ridiculous childish level of 147.50 in 2008



 
08 MARCH, 23:32
1 MIN.

Petrol and diesel prices rise on record in the US

Since the beginning of March, the average price of fuel has increased by 15 per cent


Цены на бензин США - Исторические данные (USD/литр)
Автомобильные новости России и мира — Пульс — Motor
Автомобильные новости России и мира — Пульс — Motor
  • motor.ru
Российские и мировые автомобильные новости. Все самые свежие события из мира автомобилей и последние результаты автоспортивных событий на Motor.ru
 

And the gas hasn't even started to go adult yet

there's probably still 17,000 to go.

what will happen to steam heating



 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

The strongest spike in the history of oil has never seen such a spike.

And here is the question, if the energy crisis has not yet started, it is quite interesting if oil will break through some ridiculous childish level of 147.50 in 2008.


where is this misinformation coming from???????????????


 
Yandex CEO Elena Bunina is Dismissing her position, according to the company's press service.
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