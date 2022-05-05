ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 33
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I'll buy a bear figurine when the Sber is around 500, well the 400 area has already been visited.
A set of RF stocks that is nice to keep in a portfolio , no recommendations - just purely mine
SBER + SBERP Sberbank
ALRS Alrosa
GAZP Gazprom
GMKN NorNickel
LKON Lukoil
LSNGP LenEnergo prefs
SNGSP Surgutneftegas prefs
MTSS MST
SIBN Sibneft
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Sber is even willing to hold close to 50%
One of the long medium-term trades. USA ticker MO
Long position entry from the series calculate, set and forget.
From time to time I place long pending orders over selected securities without using leverage - only buy.
And the market sometimes gives gifts.
That's how they manipulate the markets.https://tass. ru/mezhdunarodnaya-panorama/13625659
Wishful thinking, they are so eager to make it happen.
Sber is even willing to hold at a share close to 50%
Sber is due to report in March. The expectations of that report could be the reason for the move.
Depending on the report, it will either continue to rise or stall by a correction.
Or it could flatten out before the report. And if a bad report comes out, it may go even lower.
Who knows? We have to consider all possibilities.
Sber is reporting in March. This report could be the reason for the move.
Depending on the report, it could continue to rise or stall by a correction.
Or it could flatten out before the report. And if a bad report comes out, it may go even lower.
Who knows? We have to consider all possibilities.
But the market did not react in any way, it seems that this story did not go on a large scale.
It seems that something went wrong, someone messed up. They made a mistake with the timing of publications and the news was published on Friday night when the market was closed and no one had time to react to it. Otherwise, what was the point of spreading this fake news and then apologizing like a mistake. Or it was some kind of uncoordinated action. Someone had to organize a provocation on the border, and these people had to write an article, but it turned out as usual. The article was published, but there was no provocation. So then they had to deny and apologize.