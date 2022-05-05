ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 143
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It gets in the way. The fact that he gave you those rubles for your gas and you pumped that gas into his storage facility.
My storage facility on his property. Maybe steal, but that's another song.
Please keep in mind the rules of the resource and the fact that relaxations have been made for this thread, based on the assumption of self-discipline on the part of its participants.
This is not a political resource, much less a nameless public forum on any messenger platform.
The provocative post expressing personal judgement has been deleted. No need for repetition, please.
The only difference is the subject of the transaction. If my counterparty has blocked my money, there is nothing stopping me from blocking his rubles.
The gas seller's account was opened in euros in the country where the gas was delivered. Inside this bank, the buyer transferred EUR to the seller's EUR account.
Then the gas seller transferred EUR from his foreign account to his EUR account inside the Russian Federation - specifically to (GAZPROMBANK)
(further he sold a part of EUR and paid it to his employees, etc.)
there is a subtlety in this scheme - a foreign BANK could and may easily NOT SEND these funds) referring to sanctions - simply block the transfer in EUR.
So, the gas buyer will honestly every time he transfers EUR to the gas seller's account within a foreign bank, but the bank will simply be reluctant to transfer the funds to the Russian Federation.
The funds will be deposited and that is all, but there will be nothing to do with them. Question is, what does the seller need this for?
The buyer will have to come to the RF Central Bank to buy roubles on the RF domestic market and transfer them from his/her rouble account to the seller's rouble account.
And then there is no chance to block the funds received from the sale of the gas.
This scheme is quite safe for the GAZA seller - he will not have this money blocked because he will not be making any transfers, while the GAZA buyer does not give a damn.
--
so is the difference better understood?
The gas seller had an account opened in EUR in the country where the gas was delivered. Within that bank, the buyer transferred EUR to the seller's EUR account.
Then the gas seller transferred EUR from his foreign account to his EUR account inside the Russian Federation - specifically to (GAZPROMBANK)
(Further, he sold a part of EUR and paid it to his employees, etc.)
There is a subtlety in such a scheme - a foreign bank could and may easily NOT transfer these funds) referring to sanctions - simply block the transfer in EUR.
The buyer will be forced to go to the RF Central Bank to buy roubles on the RF Internal Market and transfer them from his/her rouble account to the seller's rouble account within the RF (GAZPROMBANK).
And then there is no chance to block the funds received from the sale of the gas.
This scheme is quite safe for the GAZA seller - he will not have this money blocked because he will not be making any transfers, while the GAZA buyer does not give a damn.
--
so the difference is better understood?
Any settlement in any foreign currency is always a risk.
Any settlement in any foreign currency is always a risk.
In the second scheme, there is no sanctions RISK for the seller, and the buyer does not care.
Well, except that the gas buyer will have to open a ruble account in a Russian bank and study the mechanism of buying rubles for euros on the russian domestic market.
And in order to eliminate the risk at all, the scheme could involve an advance payment - instead of a payment on the fact.
GAZ oil
Gas prices in Europe have managed to rise by a third in a week - but the reason for this is not verbal intervention, but the unexpected spring cooling and the failure of European wind generation.
Moscow promised that the scheme will be simple and clear. The surprise was how simple it would actually be. European leaders repeated that their companies would continue to pay in euros - and they were right too. The supply contracts will be unchanged.
As you can see, nothing changes, but Gazprombank will now not be blocked in Europe and the cherry on top: its profits from the conversions and the increased financial flow.
Central Bank defines order of trading on Moscow Exchange for April 1
p.s.
The Central Bank has approved the order of trading in stocks, bonds and mutual funds for April 1.
Tomorrow
Shares of Russian issuers and foreign securities, included in the Mosbijskiy Index, will be tradedtoday in the same mode as on March 31
As you can see, nothing changes, but Gazprombank will now not be blocked in Europe and the cherry on top: its profit from the conversions and the increased financial flow.
Well, you should at least watch the news sometimes... Yesterday it was clearly said: "Open ruble accounts in Russian banks and make payments from them" This is not a quote, but just close to the text. So, "the little bird has sung too soon, as if the pussycat had eaten it".
Gas prices in Europe have managed to increase by a third in a week - but the reason for this is not verbal intervention, but the unexpected spring cooling and the failure of European wind generation.
Moscow promised that the scheme will be simple and clear. The surprise was how simple it would actually be. European leaders repeated that their companies would continue to pay in euros - and they were right too. The supply contracts will be unchanged.
Here is an anecdote especially for you:
At the request of the author of this thread, the joke has been deleted.