ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 44
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the most important thing is to invest in your companies, they can rise and fall that way, but here is the economy.on the MQ site also read the news. but don't forget where you need to invest.
What I mean is.
- I think the terminal has created a convenient service, and it is up to everyone to use it or not.
- It is clear that one can search on the Internet for MSFT or SBER insiders and find their shares at what price they bought or sold.
but it's much more convenient not to surf all over the web and to get it in one place.
All insider dealing by affiliates of any company is public information.
And in some official source it is published in the public domain.
It is the law that all the company's affiliates are required to disclose their securities transactions.
It's simple, it's official free information, the source of which has to be sought.
But the fact that Tinyok added this information to his terminal is certainly a plus for him.
All insider dealing by affiliates of any company is public information.
And in some official source it is published in the public domain.
It is the law that all the company's affiliates are required to disclose their securities transactions.
It's simple, it's official free information, the source of which has to be sought.
But the fact that tynek has added this information to his terminal is certainly a plus for him.
+++ that's exactly what he meant
+++ that's what I meant
Yeah, I hear you.
Just so others don't think it's a hidden insider.
All insider dealing by affiliates of any company is public information.
And in some official source it is published in the public domain.
It is the law that all the company's affiliates are required to disclose their securities transactions.
It's simple, it's official free information, the source of which has to be sought.
But the fact that Tinyok has added this information to his terminal is certainly a plus for him.
stop doing insider and other stuff. you have algorithms.
Philosophy, not yours for sure.
stop doing insider and other stuff. just laughing. you have algorithms.
philosopher, not yours for sure.
Go laugh at your reflection in the mirror.
Yur, ignore him, trolls and clowns are everywhere.
Go laugh at your reflection in the mirror.
Yur, ignore him, trolls and clowns are everywhere.
Roman, you haven't been able to get over
I'm out.
Decided to do some intraday work today, FB stock was the most discussed on the forums today, C share 08.02.2022 had the highest Imbalances of 1,456,282 Buy volume
...
out.
all opinions are interesting, even those with which you may disagree.
all opinions are interesting, even the ones you can disagree with.
there is already one genius scholar who knew some people from classified sites and he can't name himself,
these are his sample phrases,
self-oban.
ran a tractor for eight years.
every time counting on - all trades profit and multiply
needless to say on which one he screwed up every time