ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 29
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Yuri, what do you think of the Sber?
Yuri, what do you think of the Sber?
Moved into the sell zone.
2 days in a row the catch not breaching the high of the day, 3rd day the catch breached and with a gap opened down, slipped below the 8th.
In my mind the priority now is to sell.
p.s.Besides, RF is almost all in the red today.
Moved into the sell zone.
2 days in a row of catch not breaching the high of the day, 3rd day of catch breach and with a gap opened down, slipped below the 8th.
In my mind the priority now is to sell.
p.s.Also, RF is almost all in the red zone today.
Yuriy Zaytsev #:
Opened with a gap down and dropped below 8.
I see that they opened above the EMA8, even though they opened with a gap.
And forgive me for my technical analysis, but usually the price closes the gap - i.e., returns to the closing point of the candle preceding the gap.
What do you think?
PS. And, by the way, with hedge funds having been buying Russian companies' shares since last autumn, I don't notice their volumes. Mostly I see in the discussions a scrambling schoolboy, who bought on hawks and is now selling on stocks.
Until what level do you think the movement will be? Were there any conditions for a fall? I have not heard.
I think it is technical.
There seems to be no negative background in the fundamentals - well, no bad news although there are no especially good ones either (geopolitical problems which initiated a sharp fall in unclear condition but without any sharp changes)
I think bears have gone for it + fixation after the rebound. The Sber's position is very partly fixed on February 01 and 02, but most of it remains.
So far, there are doubts that this bottom of 2022 will be broken at least in the near future.
RTS has rolled back less than 50% of the movement from the bottom of 2022.
if it was above 50%, there would be a more serious threat of the break-up of the bottom.
it seems to be a classic move of 50%, up or down.
I see that we opened above the EMA8, even though we opened with a gap.
And, forgive me for my technical analysis, but usually the price closes the gap - i.e., it returns to the close of the candle preceding the gap.
What do you think?
From my observations on stocks, not always.
example of gap days - no close
In the case of dividend gap - usually yes - but that's on good stocks and not fast.
Dividend gaps often take quite a long time to close - not a day or a week.
I think it is technical.
There seems to be no negative background in the fundamentals - well, no bad news although there are no especially good ones either (geopolitical problems which initiated a sharp fall in unclear condition but without any sharp changes)
I think bears took the fall + fixation after the rebound. I fixed a very partial pose on Uber back on Feb. 01 and 02, but most of it is still there.
So far, there are doubts that this bottom of 2022 will be broken at least in the near future.
RTS has rolled back less than 50% of the movement from the bottom of 2022.
If it were above 50%, there would be a more serious threat of the break-up of the bottom.
The classic move is 50% and it may go up or down.
Have read the discussions... I see mainly schoolboys, who buy at hawks and sell at loys.
Personally, my conclusion is that such moves are a two-way scam. Both bears and calves. We should wait. And then we will see.
ZS. Well..., I'm not a good forecaster :).
I've been reading the discussions... Mostly I see in the discussions a flailing schoolboy, who bought on hawks and is now selling on lots.
Personally, my conclusion is that such moves are a two-way scam. Both bears and calves. We should wait. And then we will see.
ZS. Well... I'm not much of a forecaster :).
Yeah, same here too.)
At one time I said that the Uber will come to 400 , but it came in this zone though not exactly to 400 ). Now I'm getting hated :) I'm getting hated for not saying it will go exactly in pips.
You're right - young cubs are good food for experienced bulls with strong, battle-hardened horns,
just like young veal likes old bears with big teeth and big paws.
Well, here's the thing about divorce.
What I like about the stock market is that - if I buy or sell something, the broker does not try to cover himself - I see that the deal has entered the market fairly on the SPEX or MICEX.
So everything is real and if I sell with a profit on a hai, it means that I bought a young bull on the other side. And if I sold at hawes, it means that my sale was bought by an old, experienced, huge bull with big beautifully sharpened horns.
So the fight is with real people on the other side, not with the (Forex) broker or his automated dealer.
Yes, it's like that too.)
I used to say that Sber will come to 400, but it came to this zone, though not exactly to 400.) Now I'm getting hated :) I'm getting hated for not saying it will go exactly in pips.
You're right - young cubs are good food for experienced bulls with strong, battle-hardened horns,
just like young veal likes old bears with big teeth and big paws.
Well, here's the thing about divorce.
What I like about the stock market is that - if I buy or sell something, the broker does not try to cover himself - I see that the deal has entered the market fairly on the SPEX or MICEX.
So everything is real and if I sell with a profit on a hai, it means that a young bull has bought on the other side. And if I sold at hawes, it means that my sale was bought by an old, experienced, huge bull with big beautifully sharpened horns.
So the fight is with real people on the other side and not with the (Forex) broker or his automated dealer.
So I see people there buying at 270 and selling now. And vice versa... I come in, buy for a high price, sell for a low price... and then you end up with a great deal...
And there's a lot of them out there.
That's why I thought that in the absence of a negative background, this drop is a sheep shearing?