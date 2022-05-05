ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 138
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https://www.forbes.ru/finansy/460395-tin-koff-spisal-s-klientov-milliony-rublej-iz-za-obogasenia-na-obmene-valut
Tinkov Bank got screwed, now it's trying to get it all back up. Some cunning people have been able to exchange roubles for dollars via a cross rate to the pound. As it turned out, when the dollar against the rouble was 150 by exchanging the rouble for the pound and then the pound for the dollar, the dollar was worth 88 roubles. All this was caused by errors in the bank's software, and now the bank is accusing their clients that they are to blame for this and that they enriched themselves unlawfully.
I wonder what the regulator and the court are going to say.
Tinkov's position is a little too harsh and anti-client...
I wonder what the regulator and the court will say...
Tinkov's position is a bit too harsh and anti-client...
I don't know, we'll see. Some customers, as they write in this article, have pulled off this action more than once. That is, rubles for pounds, pounds for dollars, then dollars back for rubles and then around the circle.
I don't know, we'll see. Some clients, as they write in this article, have done this more than once. That is, roubles to pounds, pounds to dollars, then dollars back to roubles, and then around and around.
Technically, they just used the service provided by the bank, they didn't hack anything.
It would be an interesting precedent.
Technically they were just using a service provided by the bank, they didn't hack anything.
It would be an interesting precedent.
There is such a thing as "abuse of right", maybe it can be drawn somehow, although abuse of right refers to slightly different situations.
VK shares up 136% in two days
Russian stock market ends 4.3-7.7% higher
I have been to Turkey and paid in any currency, easily and without problems.
A little off-topic, but I was in Estonia during the Gorbachev era - same thing (in a non-food shop).
Saudi Arabia could push oil prices to record levels
p.s.
At Thursday's OPEC+ meeting, participants made it clear that they still see no need to adjust supply plans, even though events in Ukraine have caused the biggest supply disruption in decades.
"Gazprom halts gas transit through Poland