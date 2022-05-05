ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 135
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Apple's longest period of growth in a year comes to an end
Has the stump started to rot?
Companies will pay Russia for gas under contracts mostly concluded in euros - German chancellor
p.s.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia would not supply gas for free if Europeans refused to pay for the fuel in rubles
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The news is interesting for speculators.
Judging by the contradictory rhetoric, a short closure of the spigots is not ruled out, to force a quick agreement.
And of course prepare to go long on gas futures.
Has the stump started to rot?
Apple's stock rallied for nine consecutive trading sessions
Shares began to fall afterNikkeiAsia magazinereported, citing sources, on the company's plans to cut production of the iPhone SE by 20%
In addition, Apple has cut production orders for its 2022 AirPods headphones by more than 10 million units. Apple has also asked manufacturers to cut production of various iPhone 13 line of smartphones by several million units, but cited seasonal demand.
p.s.
Apparently 20% iPhone SE, 10 million AirPods and a few mln iPhone 13 were supposed to go to Russia :)
Generally good products, just expensive, easy to disconnect from the support centre.
It takes too long :) maths gets old faster than iron.
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Applies to EVERYTHING - all products, listened very carefully to what was said.
And yes, that's right, only forthem.
No, Yuri, I posted a speech by the President about this specifically for you, where it was clearly said, so far only gas. But some of these... not having watched the video, thought that if it was the president's speech, it wasn't about economics, it was about politics.
No, Yuri, I posted the president's speech about this specifically for you, where it was clearly said, so far only gas. But some of those... not having watched the video, thought that if it was the president's speech, it was not about the economy, but about politics.
No, Yuri, I posted the president's speech about this specifically for you, where it was clearly said, so far only gas. But some of these... without watching the video, thought that if it was the president's speech, it wasn't about economics, it was about politics.
...
Mode of operation.
https://www.cbr.ru/press/pr/?file=28032022_200756SUP_MEAS28032022_201042.htm
GOLD-6.22 down in the morning
has a chance to go as high as 1900
p.s.
after market opening 1920
1900 if not today then any day now