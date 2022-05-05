ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 135

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Yuriy Zaytsev #:
Apple's longest period of growth in a year comes to an end

Has the stump started to rot?

 

Companies will pay Russia for gas under contracts mostly concluded in euros - German chancellor

p.s.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia would not supply gas for free if Europeans refused to pay for the fuel in rubles

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The news is interesting for speculators.

Judging by the contradictory rhetoric, a short closure of the spigots is not ruled out, to force a quick agreement.

And of course prepare to go long on gas futures.



Компании будут платить РФ за газ по контрактам, которые в основном заключены в евро - канцлер ФРГ От IFX
Компании будут платить РФ за газ по контрактам, которые в основном заключены в евро - канцлер ФРГ От IFX
  • ru.investing.com
Компании будут платить РФ за газ по контрактам, которые в основном заключены в евро - канцлер ФРГ
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Has the stump started to rot?

Apple's stock rallied for nine consecutive trading sessions

Shares began to fall afterNikkeiAsia magazinereported, citing sources, on the company's plans to cut production of the iPhone SE by 20%

In addition, Apple has cut production orders for its 2022 AirPods headphones by more than 10 million units. Apple has also asked manufacturers to cut production of various iPhone 13 line of smartphones by several million units, but cited seasonal demand.


p.s.

Apparently 20% iPhone SE, 10 million AirPods and a few mln iPhone 13 were supposed to go to Russia :)

Generally good products, just expensive, easy to disconnect from the support centre.

It takes too long :) maths gets old faster than iron.

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Индекс Nikkei 225 (N225) — Investing.com
Индекс Nikkei 225 (N225) — Investing.com
  • 2022.03.28
  • ru.investing.com
Фондовые индексы США изменяются разнонаправленно Американские фондовые индексы начали торги в понедельник без единой динамики на фоне роста цен гособлигаций. Значение Dow Jones Industrial Average к 17:05 мск опустилось на 0,26%...
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Applies to EVERYTHING - all products, listened very carefully to what was said.

And yes, that's right, only forthem.

No, Yuri, I posted a speech by the President about this specifically for you, where it was clearly said, so far only gas. But some of these... not having watched the video, thought that if it was the president's speech, it wasn't about economics, it was about politics.

 
Alexey Viktorov #:

No, Yuri, I posted the president's speech about this specifically for you, where it was clearly said, so far only gas. But some of those... not having watched the video, thought that if it was the president's speech, it was not about the economy, but about politics.

Alexei, well, it's better not to post it here. It may be interpreted as politics and economics, although I also believe that it has more to do with economics. And it is a strong signal for example to go short on usdrub futures
I'll try to find and e-mail you where he talked about all goods, not just gas.
 
Alexey Viktorov #:

No, Yuri, I posted the president's speech about this specifically for you, where it was clearly said, so far only gas. But some of these... without watching the video, thought that if it was the president's speech, it wasn't about economics, it was about politics.

Look at 51 seconds, I emailed it to you.
Yeah, it started with gas, right. But it's a start, the rest will follow.
 
Alexey Viktorov #:

...

That's why the ruble exchange rate forecast is interesting.
It feels like a blow to the Bretton Woods system is being prepared.
China realizes that they are the next victim if something happens to their big neighbour, they also want to get rid of the usd.

There's an interesting movie where the characters
husband and wife from the future go back in time.
They talk about the collapse of the global reserve currency.
If I find it, I will send you the link.
...
Here's one of the interesting analyses
 

GOLD-6.22 down in the morning

has a chance to go as high as 1900

p.s.

after market opening 1920

1900 if not today then any day now

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