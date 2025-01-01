MetaQuotes Welcome to the new section! 15 1 2) Inspired by comments and reviews received from MQL5.community members, we have added a new forum section called "Trading stocks, futures, options and other exchange instruments". Share your ideas and trading experience with the website visitors. Reach out to MetaTrader 5 developers if you have...

MetaQuotes Discussion of article "Creating a trading robot for Moscow Exchange. Where to start?" 16 1 2) New article Creating a trading robot for Moscow Exchange. Where to start? has been published: Many traders on Moscow Exchange would like to automate their trading algorithms, but they do not know where to start. The MQL5 language offers a huge range of trading functions, and it additionally provides

MetaQuotes Turkish Broker Ak Investment Starts Offering MetaTrader 4 ( 7 ) At the 19th of October Ak Investment,one of Turkey's largest brokers, officially launched the MetaTrader 4 platform for Forex and CFD trading. The companynow offers its traders access to the rich functionality of thepopular platform — everything traders need from trading and analytical functions, to...

MetaQuotes JFD Brokers (JFD Group Ltd) offers stocks of the largest German and Dutch companies for trading on MetaTrader 5 ( 1 ) The international broker has expanded its exchange trading offering. Using the multi-asset platform, traders can invest in securities of global corporations, such as Allianz, BMW, Bayer, Siemens, Heineken and Royal Dutch Shell. This addition to the previously available portfolio of US stocks, brings...

MetaQuotes MetaTrader 5 launched live on SAFEX by South African broker 28E Capital ( 1 ) One of the leading South African brokers 28E Capital has officially launched MetaTrader 5 in the South Africa Futures Exchange (SAFEX). This has been made possible through the active participation of the official MetaQuotes' South African Agent Derivative System Technologies. 28E Capital clients...

MetaQuotes Russian stock market analysis from Claws & Horns in MetaTrader 5 The Claws & Horns news feeder integrated with MetaTrader 5 features the daily analysis of Russian shares traded on the Moscow Exchange. The feeder developers have expanded the list of provided services due to the growing demand for such analysis from traders. Claws & Horns mainly focuses on blue...

MetaQuotes Forexware delivers MetaTrader 5 Gateway to CQG ( 2 ) The MetaTrader 5 multi-asset platform continues expanding its trading features: the gateway to CQG platform goes live following the recent release of thegateway to Interactive Brokers. The application developed by Forexware provides direct access to CME, CBOT, NYMEX, ICE, EUREX and dozens of...

MetaQuotes Share your experience about trading on DGCX and PMEX! Share your experience about trading on DGCX and PMEX! We have recently published an article Creatinga trading robot for Moscow Exchange. Where to start? about features of trading on the Russianexchange. But every big exchange has its own features. Therefore, we offer traders, whowork in Dubai...

MetaQuotes 10 brokers offer trading on DGCX via MetaTrader 5 In July 2015, Menacorp became the first DGCX member to offer the MetaTrader 5 platform. In less than a year, the number of such brokers has increased to 10. The major players in the Middle East region, including Arab Global Commodities, AxiTrader ME, LT International and Krishi Gold, are among...

MetaQuotes MetaTrader 5 strengthens its positions in Pakistan: four TOP 10 brokers use the platform In 2015, we reported on the first broker launching MetaTrader 5 in Pakistan. A year later, four out of ten leading brokers offer the platform according to the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX). The most remarkable thing is that MTG Financials Limited implemented MetaTrader 5 in...

Sujoy Paul XAU USD from US . . I see US regulated brokers do not openly allow. any other way of trading ? ( 2 ) Want to trade gold and silver on spot not futures .. i tried futures algo trading on ninja.. too much loss on slippage. Any ideas what are others doing

VEE719 Need a broker ( 8 ) can anyone help me with a broker that will allow me to trade stocks and crypto on Meta Trader 5

MOHAMMED ALKHALIFAH MT5 FOR cryptos ( 2 ) I am searching for an Exchange applying MT5 account to trade Cryptos via MT5 Bybit was having this , but they stopped trading cryptos in MT5 account as was the best exchange and broker for trading all , but unfortunately they stopped it share me your knowledge please about any Cryptos exchange with

Rahnev Looking fot historical tick data Hello I'm looking for historical tick data of MNQU5 if someone can help me get that data in csv, it would be appriciated

FerdBerkle Simple trade automation? 12 1 2) I used to use metatrader4 when I was messing with Forex, but I have funds that I'd like to use out of my stock porfolio to trade one particuarl stock which goes up and down $1-2/day pretty much all the time. I'd like to set metatrader up to say, sell at a certain price, then buy at $2.00 lower, then

Rahnev Trading E-mini Nasdaq-100 ( 4 ) Hello there, I'm trying to trade on, Micro E_mini Nasdaq-100 index futures, As far as I know their symbol is MNQU5, I just cant seem to get them to show on MT5

Pinemarten Who are the resistance? 14 1 2) If BTC/USD has support at $68,000 and resistance at $70,000, what type of group or person would keep dumping at $70,000 when they make very little profit from a buy at $69,000

seankach Are there tools to format NinjaTrader data for MT5 import? ( 3 ) Hi, I have data export from NT8 and need to import it in MT5 but the formats compatible with the two platforms are clearly different. Is there a process/tool to automate this

andelivery Is it possible to trade markets other than forex, on demo account? ( 10 ) Hi @ all, i´m new with MT 5 and wanted to know if its possible to trade on sim/demo account other markets than forex? For instance, NQ, SP500, etc. For now i only see forex markets to choose from. Any ideas? Thanks

[Deleted] MetaQuotes and oneZero deliver Interactive Brokers Gateway to MetaTrader 5 with the ability to Trade on over 100 market centers in 24 countries., including NASDAQ and NYSE MetaQuotes Software and oneZero Financial Systems announce a new connectivity gateway for integration with Interactive Brokers Group, Inc., available through the oneZero Hub product. The gateway provides the possibility to trade stocks, futures and other exchange traded instruments on the largest...

zbojnik DOM Ladder 17 1 2) Hi. How much would it cost to make this DOM?

Pavel Sebastian Dobroucky back-test on stocks and not on currency pairs ( 8 ) good day. I'm new here, and I can't find an answer. Please advise: I downloaded a couple of "free" EAs to MT5 and I need to backtest them via "test". But I have a problem that it is counting my profit as a few dollars. I have something set up wrong. I need to set it up for back-testing on stocks and

blidderwound Trading Futures ( 6 ) Hello all, I am new to the MT5 platform & my background is in trading E-Mini S&P500 futures. Of course, I am interested in algorithmic trading but I have not been able to find any source code for this particular instrument. I would appreciate any guidance or assistance in finding some expert

Annarquis Not being able to find E mini S&P 500 ( 3 ) Hey guys, dumb questions from a noob I just created a demo account on ****** to try their MT5 and I'm trying to find the emini futures in there (S&P 500) but I simply can't. Their website says they support it, but I just can't find it. I wonder if I'm doing something wrong here