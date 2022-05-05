ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 23
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Not your problem, but a flaw in MT.
Maybe they will fix it someday. In the good old days, sometimes a vote was taken and the developers actually read the forum and sometimes listen and even implement the suggestions.
But this is unlikely to be the task with the desired priority - for the "MQL5 community". Personally, it's easier for me not to sign anyone else.
Yuri, I unsubscribed for the reason that I don't need unnecessary notifications of personal messages, especially when you're waiting for a specific message on a specific topic.
And I can read the thread as it is, and no one has cancelled personal messages.
I absolutely agree. At work in bitrix24 I get a lot of notifications, even sometimes I don't always have time to read them in time.
In any case, I'm in favour of a channel author not being able to sign forcibly.
The US market is tired of falling.
The SP500 is "flatting" on D1, which is a cause for concern, maybe the bears got tired, or maybe they met sharp bullish horns.
The US market is tired of falling.
SP500 is "flatting" on D1, so we have to think, maybe the bears got tired, or maybe they met sharp bull horns.
One would like to hope. Mine are all long. They're both trending and counter-trending.) Both on RTS and MIX.
However, it's already 23:45, the counter-trends have closed on the upside.
The US market is tired of falling.
SP500 is "flatting" on D1, so we have to think, maybe bears got tired or maybe they met sharp bullish horns.
No, they just came to the starting point.
No, they just came to the starting point.
There has been talk among analysts in the market that the market is overheated, especially the "techs" are overheated, which seems to be a legitimate steam release.
There has already been talk among analysts in the market that the market is overheated, especially the "techs" are overheated, which seems to be a legitimate release of steam.
It is overheated. I think it will be lower.
No, just came to a starting point.
here's the subtle point and so 3 years down to almost 780
Then in late 2007, down again until April 2009.
here's the subtle point and so 3 years down to almost 780
then down again at the end of 2007.
No, all the way down. 4150, after 3900, but all the way down.
No, all the way down. 4150, after 3900, but all the way down.
I can assume another 2-3 year downward march, but apparently APPLE MSFT and something else are unlikely to dive in after it.
If you look at their monthly trends since 1990 on the weeks and months, it looks like they are mostly going up, without paying much attention to the SP500.