ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 164
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The Russian stock market looks very much like it is starting to look for a second bottom.
:-) good wording - this is apparently for those who are already in LONG!!!
:) Well, if there is an overshoot for several sessions in a row and there is no overshoot yet then in theory the market is going down.
But to go long on some securities yesterday is quite interesting, the main thing is to put a stop.
more said about the planned trend.
p.s.
The market is not very interesting to go long yesterday. The rhetoric on Business FM is sad and the word stagnation is often uttered.
US inflation accelerated to 8.5% in March, the highest in 40 years
17 hours ago (12.04.2022 16:22)
p.s.
Interesting reaction of the US stock market in the long
:-) good wording - it's apparently for those who are already in LONG!!!
How's it looking in the logs?
so far so good
Business FM news rhetoric (the word stagnation is often heard)
Moscow Exchange stock market declines as of 10:30 a.m. Moscow time on 14 April
p.s.
I wonder if the RTS will fall below 629 this year or next
Business FM rhetoric that now is the perfect time to start a business.
Well, judging by the "even Nails" rhetoric, I think it's short.
Business FM rhetoric that now is the perfect time to start a business.
And what is their motivation for this?
My personal layman's opinion is that now is not the best time to start a business.
And what is their motivation?
Personally, in my delatist opinion, this is not a good time to start a business.
Hm, and who do you think should compensate for the shortfall in income for the state budget, its services and individual employees? Is it now up to the SES to go to the Ministry of Emergency Situations and vice versa?