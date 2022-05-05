ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 50
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I used to be a bank administrator too :)
I've been in the market ever since.
Eh, May! All colleagues! )))
No wonder you're also at the fund - and not at the F. Casino.
A little bit of ROSN deployment
Although I don't like Sechin - for he is famous only for having a salary of 5k a day, unlike Sergei Galitsky who built a park for the city of Krasnodar and a stadium.
But then, as they say, if Sechin's paper begs to be bought - spitting squeamishly on the floor - I had to go in.
A little bit of ROSN deployment
Although I do not like Sechin - for he is famous only for having a salary of 5k a day, unlike Sergei Golitsky, who has built a park for the city of Krasnodar and a stadium.
But then, as they say, if Sechin's paper is begging for purchase - squeamishly spitting on the floor - I had to go in.
G(a)licky. An awesome guy.
I talked to his nephew once. I had to work with him through his nephew.
As I remember, there was not a single screw-up on the part of their management.
US stock market closes lower, Dow Jones down 1.47%
nvesting.com - The US stock market ended Thursday's trading lower amid negative momentum from theutilities, technology andindustrial sectors.
At the close on the New York Stock Exchange,the Dow Jones was down 1.47%, theS&P 500 Index was down 1.81% and theNASDAQ Composite Index was down 2.10%.
The top gainers amongDow Jones index components in today's trading were shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), which gained 4.93p (3.35%). (3.35%) to close at 152.16.Boeing Co(NYSE:BA) gained 2.89p (1.34%) to close at 218.75.Coca-Cola Co(NYSE:KO) gained 0.34p (0.56%) to close at 61.38.
Amgen Inc(NASDAQ:AMGN) shares were the fallers, dropping 8.28p (3.49%) to close at 61.38. (3.49%), ending the session at 228.91. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares climbed 8.98p (2.89%) to close at 302.23 andHome Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was down 9.28p (2.55%). (2.55%) and ended trading at 355.09.
The top gainers among S&P 500 index components in today's trading were Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) which gained 3.35% to 152.16, Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) which gained 3.28% to close at 91.01 and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) which gained 3.11% to close the session at 63.58.
Leading the fall were shares of Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN), which declined 15.52% to close at 10.83. Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) lost 8.77% to end the session at 35.98. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was down 7.78% to 466.63.
The top gainers among the components of the NASDAQ Composite index in today's trading wereDermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA), which gained 32.71% to 1.42, Hudson Capital Inc (NASDAQ:HUSN), which gained 25.00% to close at 2.975, andVaccinex Inc(NASDAQ:VCNX), which gained 24.36% to end the session at 1.940.
Leading the fall was shares of2U Inc(NASDAQ:TWOU), which declined 47.86% to close at 9.38. Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares lost 38.99% to end the session at 3,020.Aspen Group Inc(NASDAQ:ASPU) was down 38.00% to 1,240.
On the New York Stock Exchange, the number of securities that declined (2,459) exceeded the number that closed on the plus side (821), while 110 shares were virtually unchanged. On NASDAQ, 2,603 stocks were down, 1,280 were up and 192 remained flat.
Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) fell to a 52-week low, dropping 15.52 percent, 1.99p, to close at 10.83. Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) fell to an all-time low, down 47.86%, 8.60p, and ended trading at 9.38. Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares fell to a 52-week low, down 38.99%, 1,930p, and ended trading at 3,020. Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) shares fell to an all-time low, down 38.00%, 0.760p, and ended trading at 1.240.
TheCBOE Volatility Index, which is derived from options trading on the S&P 500, rose 19.79% to 23.91.
Gold futures for April delivery lost 0.50%, or 9.20, to $1,827.40 a troy ounce. As for other commodities, WTI crude futures prices for March delivery rose 0.43%, or 0.39, to $90.05 a barrel. Brent crude futures for April delivery rose 0.04%, or 0.04, to $91.45 a barrel.
Meanwhile, on forex, EUR/USD rose 0.03% to 1.1430 and USD/JPY gained 0.01% to 116.01.
The USD index futures rose 0.18% to 95.668.
On inflation data
A small regular little bearish candle.
6 trading days stands in a corridor around 4450-4600
It is very likely that the RF fund will go down tomorrow, influenced by the decision to raise the rate.
And where is the second one :)
And where is the second one :)
There will be a distinctive sound when the boat sinks to the ground :)
Yesterday was a fun day, it turned out that in England the future elite are poorly educated, what a decline in education in good old England, it is so do not know geography and that as the head of the British Foreign Office, Lizz Trust should be returned to somewhere in the 6-7 grade.
Do you want to talk about the Russian Foreign Ministry's knowledge of geography and international law?