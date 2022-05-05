ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 121
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What about the factory?
By the way!
there's no scenario in which
1 Industrialization takes place at an enormous pace, factories are built
2 Research institutes are created
3 education changes
4 Next, we do not need to buy equipment and high-tech
5 There is no point in selling oil and gas
- gas and oil valves are shut off at maximum
- even rats freeze in basements near Zurich and elsewhere - but there is a positive effect, they eat less expensive grain
By the way!
there is no scenario in which
1 Industrialization takes place at an enormous pace, factories are built.
2 Research institutes are created
3 education changes
4 Next, we do not need to buy equipment and high-tech
5 There is no point in selling oil and gas
- gas and oil valves are shut off at maximum
- Even rats freeze in basements near Zurich and elsewhere - but there is a positive effect, they eat less expensive grain
That's exactly what's going to happen. It will start with the construction of a hundred cities of ten million in Siberia.
China doubles gas imports from Russia
p.s.
Very interesting how the GAZP ticket will behave after the market opens.
Dollar rises early in the week
https://bcs-express.ru/novosti-i-analitika/prognozy-i-kommentarii-udachnyi-start-po-ofz-v-aktsiiakh-budet-to-zhe-samoe?utm_source=newsletter&
...
It did not work out to buy cheap OFZs. According to BCS analysts, the market expects the interest rate to fall in the future.
GOLD-6.22 from the first SELL tick in the morning
intraday optimism level 1950-1935
p.s.GOLD-6.22 reached 1953.1 - still quiet
at 1950 some resistance awaits - unfortunately in MT5 the chock does not see this
has fulfilled the plan for today
GOLD-6.22 from the first SELL tick in the morning
intraday optimism level 1950-1935
p.s.
GOLD-6.22 reached 1953.1 - still quiet
it happens with the forecast, it is accurate enough.
so far big doubt that it will break through 1950 till 18:45