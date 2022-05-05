ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 121

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Evgeny Belyaev #:

What about the factory?

By the way!

there's no scenario in which

1 Industrialization takes place at an enormous pace, factories are built

2 Research institutes are created

3 education changes

4 Next, we do not need to buy equipment and high-tech

5 There is no point in selling oil and gas

- gas and oil valves are shut off at maximum

- even rats freeze in basements near Zurich and elsewhere - but there is a positive effect, they eat less expensive grain

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

By the way!

there is no scenario in which

1 Industrialization takes place at an enormous pace, factories are built.

2 Research institutes are created

3 education changes

4 Next, we do not need to buy equipment and high-tech

5 There is no point in selling oil and gas

- gas and oil valves are shut off at maximum

- Even rats freeze in basements near Zurich and elsewhere - but there is a positive effect, they eat less expensive grain

That's exactly what's going to happen. It will start with the construction of a hundred cities of ten million in Siberia.

 
Boeing shares fall 6 per cent after Boeing 737 crashes in China
Акции Boeing упали на 6% после крушения Boeing 737 в Китае От Investing.com
Акции Boeing упали на 6% после крушения Boeing 737 в Китае От Investing.com
  • ru.investing.com
Акции Boeing упали на 6% после крушения Boeing 737 в Китае
 

China doubles gas imports from Russia

p.s.

Very interesting how the GAZP ticket will behave after the market opens.

Китай удвоил импорт газа из России От Investing.com
Китай удвоил импорт газа из России От Investing.com
  • ru.investing.com
Китай удвоил импорт газа из России
 

Dollar rises early in the week

Доллар вырос в начале недели От Investing.com
Доллар вырос в начале недели От Investing.com
  • ru.investing.com
Доллар вырос в начале недели
 
By Monday's results, the yields of OFZ issues stood at
- 16.6% on the shortest issue due in 4 months
- 15.3% on three-year issues
- 14.6% on five-year issues
- 13.6% on ten-year issues

https://bcs-express.ru/novosti-i-analitika/prognozy-i-kommentarii-udachnyi-start-po-ofz-v-aktsiiakh-budet-to-zhe-samoe?utm_source=newsletter&amp

...

It did not work out to buy cheap OFZs. According to BCS analysts, the market expects the interest rate to fall in the future.

Прогнозы и комментарии. Удачный старт по ОФЗ, в акциях будет то же самое?
Прогнозы и комментарии. Удачный старт по ОФЗ, в акциях будет то же самое?
  • Василий Карпунин
  • bcs-express.ru
Главное Возобновление торгов по ОФЗ. Итоги первого торгового дня после длинного перерыва оказались неожиданно позитивными. Существенного падения ОФЗ не произошло. Индекс RGBI, отслеживающий динамику 26 выпусков Минфина РФ с дюрацией более 1 года, опустился всего на 5,5%. Масштаб снижения мог бы быть гораздо более значительным. Так, после...
 

GOLD-6.22 from the first SELL tick in the morning

intraday optimism level 1950-1935

p.s.

GOLD-6.22 reached 1953.1 - still quiet
 

at 1950 some resistance awaits - unfortunately in MT5 the chock does not see this

 

has fulfilled the plan for today


 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

GOLD-6.22 from the first SELL tick in the morning

intraday optimism level 1950-1935

p.s.


GOLD-6.22 reached 1953.1 - still quiet

it happens with the forecast, it is accurate enough.

so far big doubt that it will break through 1950 till 18:45

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