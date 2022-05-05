ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 43

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Who's interested in MSFT, most of the insiders leaked where

and some of them have already bought


 
Fast235 #:

if you buy through them, tell them you are a major shareholder)

Try to put it in the commentary.

I can even tell you a fraction of the total value of Uber, it's a real share of 0.0001%.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

I can even tell you a fraction, it's a real fraction of 0.0001%.

No, I don't need to, my ideas are elsewhere.

 
Fast235 #:

No, I don't need to, my ideas are elsewhere.

Excellent answer!

Elsewhere, is that where, "Questions from Beginners"?

That is exactly where ideas are posted.

You must have gotten lost, were you looking at the thread?

 

APPLE

also quite interesting, insiders mostly sell their apple shares


 

It's all about sales, too

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Excellent answer!

In the other one, where is that, "Questions from Beginners"?

That's exactly where ideas are posted.

You must have gotten lost, were you looking at the thread?

I meant my personal one.

Vitaly, maybe you didn't understand?

Honestly, you are not in my thread asking meticulous, obvious questions.

did you give it up?

 

more sales here - but some people are buying on the current hajis

 
Fast235 #:

No, I don't need to, my ideas are elsewhere.

If I were you, I would write you in person.

I mean it is worth having Sber in the portfolio and it will still go decently high.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

If I were you, I would write it in person.

My point is that Sber is worth having in the portfolio and it will go a lot higher.

The most important thing is to invest in your companies, they can rise and fall like that, but here is the economy.

on the MQ website read the news too. but don't forget where you need to invest.
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