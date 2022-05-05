ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 153
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Interesting information to see who produces how much and how much they consume.
of course you cannot change the past - but there is a situation in the past - with which you can predict what may happen in the future.
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The real - of course - cannot be changed.
But practice shows that it is easy to do with the way history textbooks are written and the way people are persuaded to change their minds through TV, newspapers, radio and the Internet.
For example, they say that the ruble exchange rate is 200, and you cannot imagine how many people would believe it :) - and everyone will remember that the ruble exchange rate was 200.)
For example they say that the exchange rate is 200, and you have no idea - BELIEVE :) - and everyone will remember that the ruble was 200.)
Alzheimer got it wrong. He didn't mean a dollar, he meant a litre of petrol :)
That's Alzheimer mixed up. He didn't mean a dollar, he meant a litre of petrol :)
Maybe even dementia, but I'm not a psychiatrist or a neurologist or even a pathologist.
I can't say for sure.
p.s.
Although I guess you don't have to be a big medical expert not to notice how a man forgets the names of his colleagues and confuses the geography.
A little on the rising RF stock market ( buy only )
A little bit about the rising RF stock market ( buy only )
I haven't even released my bots on RTS-6.22 and MIX-6.22 yet. I'm thinking whether to keep the old ones, or run newer, semi-experimental ones. And this mess with sessions - they're not designed for it.
This is what life-giving gas does.
https://www.vesti.ru/finance/article/2697713
Original article.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-01/how-much-will-gas-and-electricity-bills-go-up-as-energy-price-cap-rises-in-u-k?srnd=premium-europe
I haven't even released my RTS-6.22 and MIX-6.22 bots yet. I'm thinking of leaving the old ones, or launching newer, semi-experimental ones. Yes even this mess with the sessions - they are not designed for this.
i think the bots need to be instructed to only buy and take ! and everything will be great - for a while
this is why i prefer to use my head and analyze political and economicinformation