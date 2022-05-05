ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 133

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The volume of industrial production in Russia. I don't know who is making the forecast for this data but the data for the last six months is much better than the forecast despite the pandemic.

https://ru.investing.com/economic-calendar/russian-industrial-production-553

Объём промышленного производства в России (г/г)
Объём промышленного производства в России (г/г)
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Получите значение индикатора Объём промышленного производства (г/г) в режиме реального времени и следите за изменениями на мировом рынке.
 

Meanwhile, in the US, durable goods orders are in the negative.

https://ru.investing.com/economic-calendar/durables-excluding-defense-1446

Gas stocks are only dwindling.

https://ru.investing.com/economic-calendar/natural-gas-storage-386

Объём заказов на товары длительного пользования в США
Объём заказов на товары длительного пользования в США
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In general, I have a suspicion that most of our inflation is imported. The prices of imported goods are rising and sellers are raising the prices of our goods so that the prices of imported goods do not differ too much from the prices of our goods. Otherwise no one will buy imported goods and they will gather dust on their shelves.
 
⚡️ The Bank of Russia has decided to trade all Russian equities on the Moscow Exchange on 28 March from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Moscow time
 
Vitalii Ananev #:
In general I have this suspicion that our inflation is mostly imported.

This is not suspicion, but re-discovery. Textbook phrase (very roughly) - The unrestrained printing of dollars and huge US foreign debt does not lead to hyperinflation just because of exporting inflation to other countries.

 

Brent

Taking into account that it is just the beginning.

With the Saudis not picking up the phone, Russia under sanctions, Iran too, Venezuela also not very keen on pleasing even though its volumes are not great at all.

Brent will probably break through 147.50 ?

Infographics: World's Leading Oil Producing Countries - Finsovetnik.com - ready-to-use investment ideas and greenfield investment training


 

BUSINESS FM

talk.

Qatar cannot help the EU with gas supplies now.

 

Looks like it's time to go long on gas

Gas prices in Europe hit a three-week low | The Page

 

Natural GAS

Given the harshness of the rhetoric, the sanctions included, the lack of opportunities. The conversion to rubles.

The projected price by the end of the year looks something like this.

Looks like 2022 will only be in LONG for resource instruments.

 

Husseites hit Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia

Zhanna Antokhina
25 March 2022

Two of the state-owned company's tanks in Jeddah were hit, as well as the Al Mukhtar plant in Jizan. Energy ministry says Houthis' actions threaten global energy security

P.s.

Perhaps this will affect oil futures.

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