ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 133
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The volume of industrial production in Russia. I don't know who is making the forecast for this data but the data for the last six months is much better than the forecast despite the pandemic.
https://ru.investing.com/economic-calendar/russian-industrial-production-553
Meanwhile, in the US, durable goods orders are in the negative.
https://ru.investing.com/economic-calendar/durables-excluding-defense-1446
Gas stocks are only dwindling.
https://ru.investing.com/economic-calendar/natural-gas-storage-386
In general I have this suspicion that our inflation is mostly imported.
This is not suspicion, but re-discovery. Textbook phrase (very roughly) - The unrestrained printing of dollars and huge US foreign debt does not lead to hyperinflation just because of exporting inflation to other countries.
Brent
Taking into account that it is just the beginning.
With the Saudis not picking up the phone, Russia under sanctions, Iran too, Venezuela also not very keen on pleasing even though its volumes are not great at all.
Brent will probably break through 147.50 ?
BUSINESS FM
talk.
Qatar cannot help the EU with gas supplies now.
Looks like it's time to go long on gas
Natural GAS
Given the harshness of the rhetoric, the sanctions included, the lack of opportunities. The conversion to rubles.
The projected price by the end of the year looks something like this.
Looks like 2022 will only be in LONG for resource instruments.
Husseites hit Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia
Two of the state-owned company's tanks in Jeddah were hit, as well as the Al Mukhtar plant in Jizan. Energy ministry says Houthis' actions threaten global energy security
P.s.
Perhaps this will affect oil futures.