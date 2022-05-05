ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 19
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The robots have closed the positions. On the EIS opened at the end of December, +46% and kopecks.
An exceptionally good month. Let's see what the year will be like.
46% is a good start to the year.
46% is a good start to the year.
If it continues in the same place - alas, my robots may lose some of it.
But this year I probably won't trade September futures, especially if June futures are profitable. At least not with these robots.
SP500 experiences steepest fall since March 2020
Looks like the moment the old and experienced bears have been waiting for continues.
The young and inexperienced bear cubs will start coming in when the reversal occurs and will be good food for the experienced old bulls.
SP500 experiences steepest fall since March 2020
Looks like the moment the old and experienced bears have been waiting for continues.
Young and inexperienced bears will start to come in when the reversal occurs and will be good food for the experienced old bulls.
4350 is a serious support level. The next one is 2700 )))
4350 is a serious support level. The next one is 2700 )))
No way!
Do you think the US stock market will collapse into rubble in the near future?
Sell yachts cars houses houses flats flats trainers shirts and even flats and cars donated to mistresses and go short?
No way!
Do you think the US stock market will fall apart anytime soon?
Sell yachts cars houses houses flats trainers shirts and even flats and cars donated to mistresses and short ?
I trust the Buffett indicator and there it will get more or less decent value. Intermediate stop at 3400 but I don't think for long.
I trust the Buffett indicator and there it will get more or less decent value. Intermediate stop at 3400, but I think not for long.
Buffett indicator warns of possible market crash
27.08.2021 09:37!!!
Investing.com - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's preferred market indicator, which compares stock market valuations to the size of the US economy, was 205%, indicating a huge overvaluation of stocks and serving as a warning signal of a future stock market crash, writes Business Insider.
Buffett's market indicator uses the total market capitalisation of all publicly traded US stocks divided by the country's latest quarterly GDP figure, serving as a proxy for the stock market's valuation relative to the size of the entire US economy.
The Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index closed at around $46.69 trillion on Wednesday, as theS&P 500 andNasdaq 100 indices ended the day at record highs. Meanwhile, the latest US GDP estimate for the second quarter was $22.72 trillion, matching Buffett's 205%. This is well above his 187% figure from the second quarter of 2020, when the pandemic was in full swing and the country's GDP was about 15% lower.
Buffett himself called his eponymous indicator in a Fortune magazine article in 2001 "probably the best and only gauge of market valuation at any time".
It has accurately predicted imminent economic downside on more than one occasion, rising to a record high during the dot-com bubble and sharply higher in the run-up to the global financial crisis, but then remaining below 150% in both cases.
But there is a big "but": The indicator compares US GDP from the previous quarter with the value of the stock market today, and GDP does not include the earnings of US corporations abroad, while the market capitalisation of US firms reflects the value of both their domestic and international operations. Moreover, the pandemic has disrupted economic activity in the country and lowered GDP since last spring, pushing the federal government to support companies and citizens, thereby stimulating the stock market as well. So the Buffett indicator may be artificially high and will start to decline as the economy recovers and the government bailout ends.
Besides Buffett, there are other investors who have also started sounding the alarm: Michael Bury, who has already warned this year that the stock market is "dancing on a knife edge," and Jeremy Grantham, who spoke of a "full-blown epic bubble" that he hopes will burst spectacularly.
- Business Insider contributed to this story
I trust the Buffett indicator and there it will get more or less decent value. Intermediate stop at 3400, but I don't think for long.
The bears have already fired up the braziers and are roasting veal.
The bears have already fired up the braziers and are roasting veal.
The bears are already in flight. The bulls have their horns on the ground below.
Let's try to lock in!
Stocks in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. portfolio as of 30 September 2021 (report published 15 November 2021)