ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 176
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Bloomberg said Gazprom's (MCX:GAZP) gas exports fell to a three-month low.
P.s.
I wonder how the market will take the news
The gazp is down.
Or up.
Bloomberg said Gazprom's (MCX:GAZP) gas exports fell to a three-month low.
P.s.
I wonder how the market will take the news
The gazp is down.
Or up.
Depends on what the minimum is)
Even if the dollar on the stock exchange will cost 24 roubles, or even 0.65 kopecks, goods will have to be bought at a different rate.
Moreover, the exchange rate for cash dollars will be very different from the exchange rate.
In general, there are at least 3 different rates.
p.s.
2013 2012 - at the exchange rate of 30 , buying in RF or in USA was almost the same.
BofA has identified a red line on the decline of the S&P 500
p.s.
The red line of 4000, after the SP500 is broken through, will start falling down more rapidly.
Will this line be broken in May or later, and will there be a chance of an upward move and a breakdown of 5000 before the end of the year ?
Against the background of rising resources, there is a strong doubt that the SP500 will go up.
The Russian stock market seems to have chosen a logical direction after the holidays, and that direction is down.
Unless there are any high-profile political events/statements that can turn the markets around like a Turkish sabre lashing a Chinese papyrus, the May candle may close lower.
(but if there is a political event, the market will react in the opposite direction)
It is already clear that no one will pay any dividends
It is already clear that in the banking sector there will be no income in 2022, it makes no sense to take out loans, there is no point in keeping deposits.
Supplies of gas and oil and any other resources will very likely go down and this also does not add optimism.
Hello Yuri, since the topic is called ACTIONS news , forecasts, expectations 2022 , my forecast for the dollar/ruble exchange rate is as follows:
Whatever exchange rate the Central Bank of the Russian Federation wants to set, that's what it will be!!!
Info:
And logistical problems.
And in general, there is a transition process going on right now. We'll see where it goes in the end, but right now the situation definitely cannot be seen as a steady state.