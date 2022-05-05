ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 176

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The sp500 down is piercing through the catches.
Going down in the forecast.
 

Bloomberg said Gazprom's (MCX:GAZP) gas exports fell to a three-month low.

P.s.

I wonder how the market will take the news

The gazp is down.

Or up.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Bloomberg said Gazprom's (MCX:GAZP) gas exports fell to a three-month low.

P.s.

I wonder how the market will take the news

The gazp is down.

Or up.

Depends on what the minimum is)

 
⚡️The US Senate will consider a NOPEC bill that would allow US courts to hold oil-producing countries "accountable" - for any joint actions "aimed at limiting oil production and setting oil prices"

Having failed to get OPEC countries to increase production after anti-Russian sanctions were imposed, the US wants to take them "to court", Reuters has reported, citing a White House source.


 
USD 69
But that's on the stock exchange.
So, let's try to buy an apple Mac pro. The price is 320,000 roubles in the RF.
IN THE US $ 2500.
It turns out that the book should cost some 172500 rubles. Ie the commodity dollar price in reality is 138 rubles (but it's just for this product).

Even if the dollar on the stock exchange will cost 24 roubles, or even 0.65 kopecks, goods will have to be bought at a different rate.

Moreover, the exchange rate for cash dollars will be very different from the exchange rate.

In general, there are at least 3 different rates.

p.s.

2013 2012 - at the exchange rate of 30 , buying in RF or in USA was almost the same.

 

BofA has identified a red line on the decline of the S&P 500

p.s.

The red line of 4000, after the SP500 is broken through, will start falling down more rapidly.

Will this line be broken in May or later, and will there be a chance of an upward move and a breakdown of 5000 before the end of the year ?

Against the background of rising resources, there is a strong doubt that the SP500 will go up.



BofA определил красную линию по падению S&P 500 От IFX
BofA определил красную линию по падению S&P 500 От IFX
  • ru.investing.com
BofA определил красную линию по падению S&P 500
 

The Russian stock market seems to have chosen a logical direction after the holidays, and that direction is down.

Unless there are any high-profile political events/statements that can turn the markets around like a Turkish sabre lashing a Chinese papyrus, the May candle may close lower.

(but if there is a political event, the market will react in the opposite direction)

It is already clear that no one will pay any dividends

It is already clear that in the banking sector there will be no income in 2022, it makes no sense to take out loans, there is no point in keeping deposits.

Supplies of gas and oil and any other resources will very likely go down and this also does not add optimism.

 
MrBrooklin #:
Hello Yuri, since the topic is called ACTIONS news , forecasts, expectations 2022 , my forecast for the dollar/ruble exchange rate is as follows:

Whatever exchange rate the Central Bank of the Russian Federation wants to set, that's what it will be!!!

Sincerely, Vladimir.



Good afternoon Vladimir,
I cannot look into the heads of those who decide.
It seems to me that someone just knows exactly what course is needed.
But my guess is that an upward movement in the exchange rate is not realistic yet.
Where is Biden? I would sell him non-cash dollars at 200 right now.

One assumption, as long as the Russian exports prevailed over imports, the high exchange rate was beneficial for exporters, according to events known to all, exports will probably go down, but in the next 20 years, maybe 40 or more,Moreover, the decrees (please note the decrees, not the economic trends) mandate that all export revenues from sales should be fused on the stock exchange, the exchange rate may drop and will drop with each volume of sales. And the volumes are quite high.
It is not very clear now, but who is buying euros and dollars on the exchange market? There are many questions, but what will happen when there is no one to buy them?
And the decree-driven economy has already happened, for example, a recent brilliant idea to give small businesses the task to produce nails!
The question is, should we give them the job or create the conditions?



 

Info:


 
JRandomTrader #:

And logistical problems.

And in general, there is a transition process going on right now. We'll see where it goes in the end, but right now the situation definitely cannot be seen as a steady state.

And most importantly, the degree of greed of the vendors is not taken into account. Which, as a rule, is off the charts.)
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