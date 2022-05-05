ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 20
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It all makes sense. Apple, banks and munchies. 30 September.
It all makes sense. Apple, banks and munchies. 30 September.
So you look at your iPhone in the sense that you're stuck for all your free time, buy food with your card from the bank, eat and sleep?
I mean, look at the iPhone in the sense of having all the time in the world, buy food with the bank card, eat and sleep?
Yeah, that's what Buffett invested in in September.
The RF market seems to be smelling of fresh young bearishness (old bears have most likely fixed their profits) young bears are still pushing, bulls' horns are already sharpened.the whole of russia is in the green
The RF market seems to be smelling of fresh young bearishness (old bears have probably taken a profit) young bears are still pushing, bulls' horns are already sharpened.all over the RF in the green
Do you think it will go up from here?
Yesterday the bulls were hauling bears well on their horns. Today the mother came...
Do you think it will go up from here?
Yesterday the bulls were hauling bears well on their horns. Today the mama's here...
Yeah, the inertia's strong.
So far you hear only the cracking of skins of young bears, which have entered the SELL, that the bottom is still deep below, but through the gloom sharpened horns of bulls are gleaming,
perhaps even the braziers for the bears are already warming.
It's hard to say if that was the bottom of 2022, at least it looks like the signs of correction.
It might flop some more.
As a good sign, the daily candlestick for the Sber broke through the highs of the previous three days.
It's no secret that for RF SBER is not anything like APPLE, MSFT for USA. At least the largest volumes and the most reliable paper on the RF market.
But the dynamics is positive. Again today ALL RF stocks are in the green zone, there are about 5 out of about 50 in the red zone, the second tier.
Epitaph: "He was shorting Sber".
My robots were down this morning, they came to a stop and are now in the longs.
Epitaph: "He was shorting Sber".
My robots were down this morning, they came to a stop and are now in the longs.