ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 26
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At the rates 5p is charged by the broker (i.e. teaneck)
It has to be entered manually - MT5 does not know about it - at least in the opener.
The stock exchange is either quite cunningly counted ( https://www.moex.com/s93 ), or taken from the deal post factum.And, 5p per contract is kind of a rip-off, especially for contracts with small exchange fees.
Yes! mt5 is a great terminal - but it's a pity sber doesn't have it.
If I'm not mistaken, Uber also has Quick, you could probably try MT5+Quick.
Does uber have an API ?
It has to be entered manually - MT5 does not know about it - at least in the opener.
The stock is either quite cleverly counted ( https://www.moex.com/s93 ), or taken from the deal post factum.Well, 5p per contract is kind of a rip-off, especially for contracts with a small exchange commission.
Yes, it does not make sense to trade futures in tinka.
What else I like about tinka and in general all exchange terminals give a depth of 50 up and 50 down.
In MT 20 up 20 down, and why MQ decided so, not very clear. I guess for speed.
And as a result there are no volume accumulations visible, which take on important values when deciding on entry and exit.
But to put it in a nutshell, we set EMA8 on D1,
1) if candles open and close under EMA8, SELL becomes the priority
2) If candles start to open and close above EMA8, the priority is BUY.
The rule is very simple, in combination with the Fundamentals it's better to look at the general market mood, if most of the securities move in different directions, then it's a flat.
If the opening candle is above the EMA and the closing candle is below it, the day is uncertain, but in this case the rule is different: we watch the previous days, prefer the inertia or just stay out of the market, which is usually better.
In the Fundomomom even a fairly simple robot will profit because on a long trend will hold a profitable position, and in the flat it is difficult for the robot.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/15268469/sber-d1-ao-otkritie-broker-perehodit-v-zonu-pokupok
Just now
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/15276605/sber-d1-ao-otkritie-broker-dva-dnya-v-zone-pokupok
Very primitive, but it works :)
In flat market I think it will go down.
Yes, if it's a flat, but the algorithm keeps the trend fine.
But it is good for manual trading, in principle we can evaluate if the price comes out of the flat.
Suppose here, while the price on D1 was breaking off and closing above the 8th level - these days the priority is to buy.
Suppose, if tomorrow we dive below the 8 and the day closes below the 8 - then on the 3rd of February we will definitely sit on the fence, until the price starts to break off and close above or below the 8.
Sometimes the spike may go below 8, bounce and fly up, the day will close and close above 8, in this case the Buy position is still the priority.
Moreover, if the price overshoots and there is no overshooting, i.e. yesterday's high was broken through and yesterday's catch was not broken through, it means that the buy trend is the same.
The high is slightly broken through - but at the same time it has broken through yesterday's catch and more decently - it already indicates a down trend. But the general buy mood is quite probable.
Again RTS, if you look there is a clear buy mood yet.
It's overheated. I think it will be lower.
I agree!
But it looks like the iron hasn't been turned off, the soldering iron hasn't been stuck out. A sharp pullback and it's already 50% off.
Let's try to guess which month the 5000 March - April - May ?
p.s.
APPLE , MSFT only BUY + TP , since 1990 , especially it becomes clear when looking at the months on the whole securities history.
I agree!
But it looks like the iron hasn't been turned off, the soldering iron hasn't been stuck out. A sharp pullback and it's already 50% off.
Let's try to guess which month the 5000 March - April - May ?
p.s.
APPLE , MSFT only BUY + TP, starting from 1990, especially it becomes clear looking at the months on the whole security history.
Yura, be careful with the forecasts and targets. I remember you wrote about Sberbank at 400.
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Stocks news, forecasts, expectations, August 2021
Yuriy Zaytsev, 2021.08.18 18:05This is probably preliminary. Info
Yura, be careful with your forecasts and targets. I remember you wrote about Sber at 400.
Hi Zhenya. But the sber is almost up to 400 , or need to predict point to point :) I'm kind of sorry I didn't make it a dozen pips. 387 I think, 13 something ... In fact one day's movement is more than that.
Come on, now you're gonna have to excuse yourself.)